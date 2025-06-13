Christopher Schwarzenegger showcases jaw-dropping 30 lb weight loss transformation

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Christopher debuted an incredible new look as he walked the red carpet with his family at the premiere of FUBAR season two.

The 27-year-old looked better than ever after embarking on his weight loss journey, which has seen him lose over 30 lbs and grow in confidence every day.

Christopher joined his siblings Patrick, Katherine and Christina, as well as Katherine's husband Chris Pratt, in supporting their dad at the premiere of his Netflix series. He donned a tailored black suit and a white open-collared shirt for the night, looking suave as he towered over his family.

The youngest son of Arnold and his ex-wife, Maria Shriver, recently opened up about his health journey for the first time, revealing that he was inspired to get in shape after a disappointing realization.

A long road to confidence

© FilmMagic Christopher walked the red carpet with his siblings Christina, Patrick and Katherine

Speaking at the Inaugural Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit in May, Christopher shared that he had been working towards this point for over five years, and had previously "tried everything" to lose weight.

The catalyst for his desire to get fit occurred when he was unable to go skydiving due to his weight while on a trip to Australia.

"I made it a big [deal] like, 'Oh, I'm going to go out and do all this stuff, be in Australia,' and I just saw how much my weight was prohibiting me from doing the everyday activities," he said on the panel.

© FilmMagic The foursome supported their dad at the Netflix premiere event

"I was like, 'I want to go skydiving.' And my friends were like, 'Yeah, no shot.' I was like, 'Yeah, I can't skydive.'" He added that the issues stemmed from high school when he would try to eat healthy to no avail.

"I tried everything. I was doing meal delivery things in high school, and I remember feeling like a weirdo when I was bringing weird lunches to school," Christopher said, adding that it "took a lot of trial and error" to finally see results.

"And even still to this day…when you're saying, oh, before and after photos…I don't feel like I'm an after yet. I don't feel like I'm at the point," he explained.

Step by step

© FilmMagic The 27-year-old cut out bread from his diet

Cutting out bread from his diet was the life change that yielded the best results for Christopher after he gave it up for religious reasons.

"Weirdly enough, I gave up bread for Lent. I don't know if anyone's Catholic in here, but I gave up bread for Lent," he told the panel.

"I was like, 'Well, if I'm giving up bread, I might as well just take the opportunity, and I'm a good Catholic boy, so I'm not going to break it.' And that was my one rule. I was like, 'I'm not going to break Lent.' And so I lost 30 pounds just through that."

© GC Images He took up classes in boxing, weightlifting and cycling

The University of Michigan graduate keeps busy with an array of hobbies that keep him fit and active, which Arnold praised him for in a touching birthday tribute in 2021.

"Between your boxing classes, your weightlifting classes, your stretching classes, your cycling classes, and on and on, I can't even keep up with you!" the actor wrote. "I love you and I'm proud of you every day!"

