Rob Lowe sparks fan debate with sizzling shirtless photo

Rob Lowe proved that he is aging backwards in a sizzling shirtless photo taken alongside his youngest son John Owen, with the pair comparing muscles in the gym.

Rob and John Owen posed for the picture with their biceps and six-packs on full display, looking like twins with their tanned skin, blue eyes and athletic figures.

"Lowe family tradition: self indulgent shirtless gym photos," the actor captioned the snap, which was posted to Instagram.

While he was barefoot and wearing gray gym shorts, his son donned blue jeans, white sneakers and a trucker cap as he flexed his muscles.

Inked up

© Instagram Rob and John Owen posed shirtless in the gym

Fans immediately flocked to the comment section to debate over Rob's tattoo, which appears to be a new addition to his upper arm. "Am I only finding out Rob has a tattoo wth," wrote one fan, while another added, "I am going bonkers, Robby with a monster tat, oh hell no."

Some loved his new ink, with one fan commenting, "Rob just got a little hotter now that I know he has that nice tat," while another exclaimed, "It's hot."

The Parks & Rec star's eldest son Matthew took to the comments to tease his brother, writing, "Why does it look like you photoshopped your head on @johnnylowe." Rob shares Matthew and John Owen with his wife of 33 years, Sheryl Berkoff.

Workout wisdom

© Getty Images Rob loves to workout by hiking, swimming or playing tennis

At 61 years old, the father of two is incredibly fit and spoke about his love of working out to People.

"I am blessed that I really enjoy physical exertion and adventure," he told the publication. "So if I'm not on a set, I build my entire day around what activity I'm going to do. It might be a paddle in the ocean, a hike, running sprints on the track, pickleball, tennis. I'm pretty much up for anything."

He continued: "I feel better than I've ever felt. And I think part of it is because I'm more cognizant of self-care. I'm as strong as I've ever been."

Steadfast support

© Instagram The pair share a close bond

Rob and John Owen are incredibly close, and the actor has been a steadfast role model for his son amid the 29-year-old's recovery from addiction and subsequent sobriety.

"When you consider what he went through in his 20s, his meteoric rise and some turbulence, and being in the public eye for decades," John Owen told People, "To come out a family man, a really, really good father, a really, really strong husband, and just a fun, kind guy to be around, that's the day-to-day example he sets."

He added: "On the most personal level possible, when I was struggling with addiction, he was always there for me. I credit that with being one, if not the main, reason that I'm sober and living a healthy lifestyle."

© Getty The actor supported his son through his journey to sobriety

Rob has been sober since 1990 after a stint in rehab, and was there to guide John Owen through the trenches when he was struggling with addiction.

"I've learned so much in my 33 years of recovery," he explained. "But the number one thing I know is, until someone is ready, until they're ready - not until you're ready, until they're ready - it's not going to happen."

"So all you can do is try to keep the bumpers up so they don't make any really bad, tragic mistakes for themselves or anybody else, be there, support them, and when they're ready, you can show them the path." John Owen has been sober for seven years.

To see the dynamic duo together in their Netflix series Unstable, watch below...