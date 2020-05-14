Avatar 2: First look at long-awaited sequel is finally here James Cameron is directing the sequel to one of the highest-grossing films of all time

After the immensely successful Avatar was released way back in 2012, fans have been waiting years for its much-anticipated sequel - and a first look at the cast on the set of the new film is finally here! There is still a long while to wait for the sequel though, and it is due to be released in December 2021. We guess this snap will have to do in the time being!

The behind-the-scenes photo shows Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis taking part in "underwater performance capture", and was shared on the film's official Twitter account. The caption read: "From the set of the sequels: @ZoeSaldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, and Cliff Curtis taking a break from underwater performance capture for a quick photo! Fun fact: Much of the performance capture took place in this 900,000-gallon tank, built specifically for the sequels."

The original film was released in 2012

Fans were delighted to see the new picture from the set, which was presumably taken before lockdown, with one writing: "This movie stayed relevant for 10 years after one movie. That’s how you build a proper storyline," while another added: "DON'T RUSH...TAKE YALL TIME PLZ, this better be GREAT not good GREAT!" However, others aren't so keen to watch the upcoming new film, with one person tweeting: "Hot Take: Avatar is a forgettable movie that had a subpar plot and only became highest-grossing movie because it was first to properly use CGI."

Speaking about how lockdown has affected filming, director James Cameron told Empire: "It's putting a major crimp in our stride here. I want to get back to work on Avatar, which right now we’re not allowed to do under state emergency laws or rules. So it’s all on hold right now. We were about to shoot down in New Zealand, so that got pushed. We’re trying to get back to it as quick as we can."

