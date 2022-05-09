Avatar: The Way of Water’s trailer is here, and it is stunning How incredible does this look?

Avatar: The Way of Water’s first trailer has finally landed, 13 years following the release of the original film - and we think it looks absolutely amazing. Check it out below.

The 90-second clip focuses on the incredible visual effects rather than giving away too many details on the main plot, and shows Jake Sully and Neytiri explore the incredible oceans of Pandora, while also hinting at the continued danger to come from humans who have infiltrated the planet. Jake can also be heard saying: "I know one thing. Wherever we go, this family is our fortress," hinting that the Na’vi may be forced out of their homes.

WATCH: Avatar: The Way of Water's trailer is finally here

Discussing the trailer on YouTube, one person wrote: "NEVER THOUGHT A MOVIE WOULD GET ME ADDICTED TO WATER, BUT THIS MAY BE IT," while another added: "I can't believe it's finally coming. Looks beautiful."

A third person wrote: "I love how quiet this trailer is, the filmmakers clearly wanted us to take in the majesty of the world and the visuals. I’m so excited for this movie." Also discussing the visuals, another fan added: "Say what you will about Avatar, the first one blew our minds visually. We live in a time now where CGI worlds are the norm, but I’m sure this film will find ways to push the boundaries even further. That’s the aspect that I’m the most excited for. The water and hair physics alone look incredible."

Are you looking forward to the sequel?

Discussing what to expect from the sequel, producer Jon Landau told EW: "Ultimately, the sequels are a story about family, and the lengths parents will go through to keep that family together and keep them safe. I always say that Jim's movies have universal themes — and really, there's no more universal theme than family."

