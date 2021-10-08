Did you know Downton Abbey's Mrs Hughes actress Phyllis Logan's husband once appeared in the show? We never realised these two were married...

Phyllis Logan has been playing Mrs Hughes on Downton Abbey since 2010, and we couldn't imagine the house running without her - but did you know that her husband once joined her on the show? Find out more here…

Phyllis appeared in practically every episode of the ITV series from the beginning until its finale in 2015 and reprised her role in the 2019 film. She is also set to star in the upcoming sequel.

WATCH: Are you looking forward to the second Downton Abbey film?

Meanwhile, her husband, Kevin McNally, who is perhaps best known to audiences for portraying Joshamee Gibbs in the Pirates of the Caribbean films, appeared in several episodes of series two and three.

He played the short-tempered Horace Bryant, the father of the soldier that housemaid Ethel had a relationship with when the estate was turned into a WWI convalescent home. Following their affair, Horace's son was killed in action, and Ethel fell pregnant and was fired, leading Horace and his wife Daphne to adopt the young boy.

Do you remember Kevin from season two and three of the drama?

Phyllis and Kevin first met back in 1994 when they were cast alongside each other in the TV mini-series Love and Reason. However, they didn't tie the knot until 2011, the year after Phyllis began portraying Mrs Hughes on the beloved period drama.

The couple prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, but Phyllis did make a rare comment on their relationship while speaking to The Guardian back in 2017, revealing that while their busy schedules often separate them, they speak every day.

Phyllis and Kevin married in 2011 after 17 years of dating

"My husband, Kevin is my closest confidant; that's the way it should be with a partner. We make sure we speak to each other every day even if one or both of us is away working," she said.

She also joked that she didn't mean to fall for Kevin, admitting: "I didn't want to date another actor, because I thought they were vain. I always used to say that I would never have one in my house – but you can't legislate for love." The loved-up couple shares a grown-up son named David and currently reside in Chiswick. Kevin also has a daughter, Rachel, and a stepson, Peter, from his previous marriage.

Phyllis isn't the only Downton star whose other half has joined them on set. Imelda Staunton, who is the wife of Mr Carson actor Jim Carter, joined the cast of the first Downton Abbey film as Lady Bagshaw.

Meanwhile, Lady Edith actress Laura Carmichael met her partner on the set of the Julian Fellowes drama. Since 2014, she has been dating Michael Park, who first appeared as Andrew Parker in series five.

