Downton Abbey star's new 6-part crime drama based on bestseller looks like a must-watch
Phyllis Logan stars as a crossword expert turned amateur sleuth in Murder Most Puzzling

Nicky Morris
Deputy TV and Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Calling all crime drama fans! A new six-part crime drama, Murder Most Puzzling, starring Downton Abbey's Phyllis Logan, is just weeks away from its premiere date – and it looks so good!

The upcoming series, which is based on author Parnell Hall's best-selling series, The Puzzle Lady Mysteries, follows Cora Felton, the eponymous Puzzle Lady, whose crossword-solving talent is unexpectedly called upon by police during a murder investigation. 

What is Murder Most Puzzling about? 

The series is set in the sleepy market town of Bakerbury, where a strange murder baffles the local police, who find a crossword puzzle left on the body. 

woman wearing glasses and colourful shirt standing in room full of people© Channel 5
Phyllis Logan stars as Cora Felton in Murder Most Puzzling

The synopsis continues: "With their case going nowhere, they turn reluctantly to Cora Felton, a recent arrival in Bakerbury; whose fame as the eponymous Puzzle Lady suggests she can help DCI Hooper and the Bakerbury police solve its first murder case."

It concludes: "But the eccentric Cora isn't who she claims to be. And while she digs into a cold case she thinks may be connected, she uncovers a dark truth behind another young woman's death. Cora puts herself in the killer's sights. Which is a dangerous place to be."

young woman eating biscuit lying on sofa
Charlotte Hope plays Sherry Carter

Dominique Moloney (Land Girls, Father Brown and Shakespeare & Hathaway) pens the series, while Tom Dalton (The Greatest TV Show Never Made, Agatha and the Midnight Murders) directs. 

If you're wondering what to expect from the show, it was previously described as a "compelling, cosy crime drama that will keep viewers guessing and entertained equally" by Channel 5 and Paramount+'s Commissioning Editor for Drama, Paul Testar.

Who stars in Murder Most Puzzling?

Phyllis Logan, best known for her portrayal of Mrs Hughes in Downton Abbey and her roles in Miss Austen and Misbehaviour, leads the cast as crossword expert turned amateur sleuth, Cora Felton. 

young man looking concerned, close-up© Channel 5
The series airs on Thursday, 18 June at 8pm on 5

She's joined by Charlotte Hope (Game of Thrones, The Spanish Princess) as Sherry Carter, Alistair Brammer (Dalgliesh) as Anton Grant, Adam Best (Say Nothing) as DCI Hooper, Nick Danan (Innocent) as DS Sam Brody, and Jack Weise (The Hardacres) as PC Danny Finley.

Rounding out the cast are Yasmin Seky (Kin) as Becky Baidwan, Richard Croxford (Black Panther: Legacy) as Mayor Firth, Conor Sánchez (Ellis) as Jimmi Potter and Amber Mendez-Martin (Jay Kelly) as Katy Hooper.

When is the show's release date? 

Viewers don't have to wait long for the new show to arrive on their screens as Murder Most Puzzling premieres on Thursday, 18 June at 8pm on 5.

WATCH: Phyllis Logan stars in Downton Abbey - see the Grand Finale trailer

