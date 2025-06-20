Meet Noel Edmonds' glamorous wife Liz Davies – from 'love at first sight meeting' to life abroad

Noel Edmonds had been married twice by the time he met makeup artist Liz Davies. However, after falling in "love at first sight", the pair's love has endured. Today, they can be found in New Zealand, which forms the basis for Noel's latest TV show, Noel Edmonds' Kiwi Adventure.

Noel and Liz dated for two and a half years before tying the knot in the Cotswolds in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine. At the time, the Deal or No Deal presenter, who was married twice before, said: "I've finally found my soulmate. I've read about it in books and seen it in films and now it's happened."

According to Noel, she was brought to him as a result of "Cosmic Ordering", the spiritual concept that embraces making your dearest wishes known to the cosmos, and then trusting they will come true.

© Getty Images Noel says it was "love at first sight" with Liz

Here's everything you need to know about makeup artist Liz and their marriage…

First meeting

The I'm a Celebrity star met his wife Liz in 2006 when she acted as a stand-in makeup artist on his show, Deal or No Deal. At the time, Liz was married to Nathan Ridler, the father of her two sons.

Recalling their first meeting at his wedding in July 2009, Noel told HELLO!: "Something strange happened and here we are. To start with it was all very professional but there was a look in both our eyes. If you speak to Liz she will say she didn't sleep for three nights and I couldn't stop thinking about her."

© Getty Images The pair first met in 2006

During a joint appearance on Loose Women, Noel also recalled: "We were very fortunate to meet each other. It was like an energy thing, maintaining our energy is not a strain, it was love at first sight, cupid's arrow. When two forces come together they become inseparable."

Liz, who is 20 years her husband's junior, added: "I knew who he was, when we met, I had a picture on my wall when I was little. My love of things hairy was deeply stemmed. When we met it was extraordinary, I love all the soppy films."

Proposal

When they first started dating, the presenter wooed his girlfriend with lavish dates and trips away. But his most well-prepared holiday was a winter break to Russia, where he proposed after three months of careful planning. Concealing a £30,000 engagement ring from exclusive London jeweller Theo Fennell in his pocket, Noel took Liz for a romantic stroll in the snow-carpeted gardens of the Catherine Palace, former home of the Tsars.

© Shutterstock Noel popped the question during a trip to Russia

"I wanted it to be a special place and there is nowhere more romantic as the gardens of the palace when it is snowing," Noel told HELLO!. "I said, 'Will you marry me?' and to my great delight she said yes."

The couple broke the news to their friends at Noel's 60th surprise birthday party, organised by Liz. "I've got a surprise of my own," he told guests. "I've proposed to my beautiful partner Liz and she has accepted."

Wedding

The couple tied the knot in an emotional ceremony at a stunning 17th-century manor house, Lower Slaughter Manor, in the Cotswolds in July 2009. The bride looked radiant in an oyster satin wedding dress with a crystal-encrusted bodice, designed by her close friend Dio.

"This has been a magical day, it really has. I can't remember being this happy and this content," Noel, who had wanted a low-key affair, told HELLO!. His best man was his close friend Mike, who was also best man at his first wedding 38 years before. There were just 40 guests including Liz's two sons and some of Noel's daughters.

© WireImage The couple walked down the aisle in 2009

The civil ceremony took place in the drawing room of the grand house. "Contrary to reports that he would present Liz's wedding ring in a Deal or No Deal red box, he slipped the gold band on her finger in the traditional way," said a guest. "He was pretty annoyed about that false report. It denigrated what he'd spent ages arranging and wanted to be meaningful."

After they had both said "I do", the wedding party walked to St Mary's Church next door for a blessing. "The vicar, Reverend Godfrey Simpson, was just like a country vicar out of the TV series, The Vicar of Dibley," a guest recounted. "He's a real card, a lovely man with a warm touch."

The couple's sweet comments

Despite their 20-year age gap, the couple have a stronger-than-ever marriage. During a joint appearance on Loose Women, Noel said: "We have a really fun relationship. We laugh a lot, we have hard times, you put everything into perspective and have gratitude for what you have."

He added: "Before I met Liz, I wanted love in my life, I had a big hole in my life and bang. I knew Liz was there before I even turned around."

© James Gourley/Shutterstock Liz greeted Noel following his elimination from I'm a Celebrity

Liz famously made an appearance on TV in December 2018 when her husband was booted off I'm a Celebrity. The pair cuddled and kissed as they were reunited on the iconic bridge in the jungle.

Speaking to Lorraine after his exit, Noel said: "I'm not complaining, now that it's happened. I have to accept the public have spoken, but yes, we're back together, having to really put up with a five-star hotel, 30 degrees today, it's tough Lorraine." Liz quipped: "Almost as tough as the jungle!" she added: "Life is fun. It's great. Life is fun and this was just the most amazing opportunity."

Life abroad

The couple first brought up the idea of living in New Zealand back in 2015, however, it wasn't until 2019 that the pair made the plunge and moved across the world. The duo currently live in Ngātīmoti, on the South Island.

The pair have since set up their own 'hospitality hub' on the island, which includes its own vineyard, general store and a pub and restaurant.

© ITV The couple now live in New Zealand

Speaking to The Independent about his new life, Noel explained: "It comes down to the land – the look, the feel of it. We have a beautiful home, and in the morning, we wake up to a view of the mountains. Whether or not you can see them tells you what the weather will be like.

"Just a few kilometres away, there's a beautiful beach, the Moutere River, and within an hour's drive, you're in serious bush – wild terrain. The scenery here is magical. Even after six years, we'll go for a drive and still say: 'Wow'."