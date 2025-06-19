Brooklyn Beckham reveals his adorable nightly ritual with wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham is smitten with his wife of three years, Nicola Peltz, and never fails to show his love in the sweetest way.

The chef revealed to People that his love language is cooking, and that he will "try and cook every night" for her.

Domestic bliss

Brooklyn cooks dinner for his wife every night

"I love cooking my wife stuff," Brooklyn said, adding that Nicola likes to help in the kitchen on occasion and cook by his side. However, sometimes he loves to cook by himself and "get in the moment", he told the publication.

"It's just me listening to my music, maybe watching a movie, having a drink. I get lost in it," he said. He added that the pair like to share a romantic drink with each other after dinner.

"She's not obviously a massive drinker, but honestly she does love a whiskey. She loves wine," he revealed.

Brooklyn and Nicola love to get creative in the kitchen, with the 26-year-old sharing that his wife will send him culinary inspiration.

"I tell you, my wife sends me so much stuff on TikTok," he said. "She's like, 'Can you please make me this little snack?'"

"She sent me this one the other day of this pickle cut in half, scraped out with a bit of cream cheese and everything, bagel seasoning and lemon pepper seasoning. She sent me that and we made it. It's like our new late-night snack."

Family feud

Brooklyn's comments come amid a reported feud between himself and his parents David and Victoria Beckham, after the Cloud23 founder failed to acknowledge either of them on their birthdays, or attend their birthday celebrations.

Rumors of a feud between Nicola and her mother-in-law have permeated since their wedding in 2022, and fans have speculated that it has reached boiling point despite the actress previously denying any bad blood.

"I've said this so many times: There's no feud," she told Cosmopolitan. "It's really weird, actually, whether it's my life or someone else's life or whatever, when you know the truth and then you read something totally wrong."

Despite her comments, neither Brooklyn nor Nicola have acknowledged his family publicly in months, have seemingly skipped family vacations, and opted out of a slew of family events.

Brooklyn shared a pointed message on Instagram in May, alongside a photo of the pair riding his motorcycle. "My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you're the most amazing person I know xx me and you forever baby," he wrote in the caption.

Father's Day heartache

Most recently, he snubbed David's touching Father's Day message on social media, choosing to ignore the football star's post celebrating his children.

"My most important & favorite job in life is being a dad... I'm so proud of all of you and like daddy ( sorry boys ) tells you every single day I will always be here for you no matter what," he wrote in the caption.

"Mummy thank you for doing the most important part and making me a father there is no greater gift in life than making me a dad... Happy Father's Day... I love you kiddies more than you could imagine. @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

While David's younger sons Cruz and Romeo commented on the post and wished their dad a Happy Father's Day, Brooklyn went radio silent.

