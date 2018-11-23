I'm a Celebrity: Fans react to campmates clashing with Noel Edmonds John Barrowman and Rita Simons are getting irritated by Noel Edmonds

Noel Edmonds arrived in the jungle on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! on Thursday night, and after being crowned emperor of the jungle and put in charge at the leader of the camp, some campmates were less-than-impressed by their new emperor's behaviour. John Barrowman was the first to clash with the Deal Or No Deal star after Noel told him to stop scratching himself while addressing him. After denying that he had done anything wrong, the Doctor Who actor took to the Bush Telegraph to complain about Noel, saying: "I know he was trying to make a joke and be funny but it didn't land well with me."

John was irritated by Noel

He continued: "And for that moment I'm probably being overly sensitive and it's at this exact time that my husband would say I need a sandwich. It's not his fault and I'm an adult, I know that, it was just that moment and some of us are feeling, 'Aarghh!'" Fans were quick to agree with John, with one writing: "Noel is the biggest wind-up merchant on British TV ever," while another added: "John Barrowman's passive aggression towards Noel Edmonds is a MOOD."

WATCH: The I'm a Celebrity campmates meet Noel Edmonds for the first time

Loading the player...

During Extra Camp, Declan Donnelly also revealed that Rita Simons had snapped at Noel and Harry Redknapp following their Bushtucker trial, saying: "I think he's trying to not get too power crazy yet, but it will come. John has already started to crack, and Nick [Knowles] is biting his lip. Rita wasn't very happy down at the trial... Rita had a go actually. It wasn't on the show tonight, but while we were filming the trial, Rita had a go. They were talking amongst themselves, Noel and Harry, going, 'Who should we choose?' and she went, 'Weren't you two listening?!' It was this and this and we were like that [cringe]."

