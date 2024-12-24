Meet Ruth Jones' private husband and stepchildren who she shares incredible bond with

Ruth Jones is back for the final episode of Gavin and Stacey and we don't know about you, but we'll be so sad when the show comes to its end.

Although Ruth is one of the most notable people on TV because of her iconic character of Nessa, the star is actually quite private when it comes to her personal life, preferring to keep her husband and their three stepchildren out of the spotlight.

HELLO! has done some digging, and here's all you need to know about Ruth's family life...

Husband

In the early nineties, while working with her future-Gavin and Stacey co-star, Rob Brydon, for a BBC Wales series, Ruth met TV and radio producer David Peet.

Ruth joked to the Scotsman of the pair's first meeting: "It was love at first voice because I spoke to [him] on the phone before I met him."

© Alan Davidson/Shutterstock Ruth and David keep their relationship out of the spotlight

Although David was married with three children, the marriage ended up breaking down before David and Ruth married. David and Ruth tied the knot in 1999 and have been happily married ever since.

Reflecting on their love in a 2008 interview with the Independent, Ruth said: "He has a very sharp mind combined with a dry Yorkshire wit, making him a naturally funny man."

Stepchildren

Ruth mostly keeps her private life to herself, but she has opened up about becoming a stepmum to David's three children, Louise, Alex and Fiona, from his previous marriage in the past.

On the subject of not having children of her own, she told the Daily Mail: "It just didn't happen. It wasn't a decision. I don't have a burning desire to have babies. I think it's heartbreaking if you do and you find out you can't have them. I love being a stepmum — all the joy of motherhood without the pain of childbirth."

© Karwai Tang The star has spoken of the "joy" parenting her stepchildren has given her

In addition to opening up about the "joys of parenthood without giving birth", Ruth spoke candidly to The Scotsman newspaper about becoming a stepmum. The actress said: "You take things as they come. There wasn't a moment when I thought, 'I've become a stepmum now.

"We never had any difficulty with teenage angst, and now I'm looking forward to becoming a step-grandmother at some point."