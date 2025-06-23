Jennifer Aniston reveals exciting 'bucket list' wish after difficult month

Jennifer Aniston has long captured our hearts with her roles on the big and small screen, but now the Friends actress has revealed an exciting new ambition, and it’s one she’s been dreaming of for years.

In a new interview with People, the Emmy-winning star, 56, opened up about her creative bucket list, and at the top of it? Treading the boards on Broadway. "I definitely want to do a Broadway play," she revealed. "That’s on my bucket list."

It’s a revelation that has thrilled fans who remember Jennifer’s early days performing off-Broadway in New York before landing her breakout role as Rachel Green in the 1990s sitcom that made her a household name.

Jennifer reveals her one bucket list wish

But while the dream is alive and well, the actress admitted that carving out the time to make it happen is proving tricky. “I'm a bit of a workaholic,” she confessed. “So I'm forcing myself to try to take some time to travel and not work.”

Still, she’s determined to make space for this long-held goal. "I absolutely have to do a play on Broadway," she stressed."It’s just about finding the right piece, the right material."

Jennifer has had a difficult month

Jennifer’s candid comments come just weeks after a deeply unsettling incident at her Bel-Air home—one that left her shaken and likely even more reflective about her life, her future and what truly matters.

On May 5, the actress found herself at the centre of a terrifying situation when a man named Jimmy Wayne Carwyle rammed his car through the gates of her $21 million property in the exclusive Los Angeles neighbourhood.

Aerial view of the property reported to be Jennifer Aniston's home

Jennifer was reportedly home at the time of the incident, which was quickly brought under control by her private security team.

The man, who prosecutors say had harassed Jennifer for over two years, was arrested by LAPD officers and charged with stalking, vandalism, and threatening great bodily harm.

Court documents later revealed that he had sent the star "unwanted social media, voicemail, and email messages" between March 2023 and May 2025.

Jennifer Aniston and Dermot Mulroney on Friends

In a troubling development, Carwyle was declared mentally unfit to stand trial during a recent hearing. "The court finds that the defendant is not presently competent to stand trial. Criminal proceedings are suspended," Judge Cavalluzzi ruled from the bench.

Jennifer or her legal representative is expected to deliver a victim impact statement at a future ‘interest of justice’ hearing scheduled for June 26. Meanwhile, a detailed psychiatric evaluation is underway to determine appropriate treatment for the defendant.