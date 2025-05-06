Jennifer Aniston's shocking 'home invasion' as 'intruder' is arrested at gunpoint

Damage has been sustained to Jennifer Aniston's Bel-Air home after a man crashed his vehicle into the gates on Monday afternoon.

TMZ reported that the man is believed to be in his 70s and was apprehended by the actress' security team after the crash, which occurred around midday.

According to the outlet, her team held him at gunpoint until the LAPD arrived to take him away, with Jennifer at home at the time of the incident.

As per ABC7, he was then booked on a felony vandalism charge, although it remains unclear if he was targeting the Friends star or not.

Jennifer's happy place

© Getty Images Jennifer was reportedly at home at the time of the crash

Jennifer purchased the home in 2011, adding to her impressive property portfolio which also boasts a Tuscan-style Montecito farmhouse that she bought from Oprah.

Her 8,500 square-foot house was designed by A. Quincy Jones, and features four bedrooms, a wine cellar, a pool, a guesthouse, and stunning ocean views.

"Aesthetically, it was the furthest thing from what I wanted, but I immediately had the sense that it could work," she told Architectural Digest in 2018 of her Bel-Air mansion. "It's hard to describe, but I felt a connection."

© Instagram Her Bel-Air mansion features views of the ocean and the city

"I'm all about cozy. Sexy is important, but comfort is essential," she shared of her vision for the house. "Every corner you turn, you have an experience. Everywhere you look, you get a vista. We worked very hard to get that flow right."

She even married her second husband, Justin Theroux, at the abode in August 2015.

A hidden talent

© Instagram The actress has an eye for design

Jennifer has a keen eye for interiors and loves to flex her design muscles at any opportunity.

"If I wasn't an actress, I'd want to be a designer," she told the publication. "I love the process. There's something about picking out fabrics and finishes that feeds my soul."

She reiterated this sentiment in an interview with The Wall Street Journal in 2023. "I love putting homes together and creating spaces," she said. "I can walk into a house and see what it needs. And it's a fun process. Some people dread it. It can break up relationships. I thrive during that process."

© Instagram The 56-year-old loves to entertain at her LA abode

For the 56-year-old, her home is her heart, as she loves to throw a dinner party or two at the Bel-Air abode.

"I love entertaining," she told Elle in 2018. "I always have food. I think I probably got that from my mom, who always had her girlfriends over. I picked it up from my childhood - just always hearing girls in the house and learning how to make a good cheeseboard."

Jennifer previously owned a $12.5 million home in Beverly Hills with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, which featured a screening room, a tennis court and a guest house; they sold the property for $28 million in 2005 following their divorce.

