Jennifer Aniston looks incredible in latest sun soaked beach selfie as she enjoys star studded weekend

Jennifer Aniston gave fans a delightful window into her sun-soaked weekend, lighting up Instagram with a carousel of star-filled snaps.

On Sunday, May 25, the Morning Show actress, 56, took to the platform with the caption: “Sunday Funday photo dump day,” offering up a joyful look at time well spent with friends old and new.

Among the familiar faces: Selena Gomez, Courteney Cox, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Bendewald, hair guru Chris McMillan, and fellow Hollywood staples Molly McNearney and Amanda Anka.

In the opening image, Jennifer is seen enjoying a cozy, dimly lit evening with The Many Saints of Newark star Alessandro, 52.

The second frame brought an extra bit of sparkle—quite literally—as Jennifer beamed behind the shoulder of newly engaged Selena, 32, whose dazzling diamond ring caught the camera’s light. Selena announced her engagement to music producer Benny Blanco in December 2024.

Then came a touching moment for Friends fans: Jennifer and Courteney, 60, leaning gently into one another, both wearing spectacles, their smiles soft and knowing. The post also featured warm reunions with Andrea Bendewald, 55, who played Mandy in Suddenly Susan, and longtime friend and stylist Chris McMillan.

Another shot showed Jennifer wrapped in a group hug with Molly, wife of comedian Jimmy Kimmel, and Amanda, who has been married to actor Jason Bateman since 2001. The post quickly drew comments from fans and famous friends alike. Reese Witherspoon sweetly chimed in with: “Love you.”

Jennifer’s radiant appearance, especially in the sunny beachside selfie that closed the post, sparked admiration from fans. The image, showing her wind-swept hair, sun-kissed skin, and effortless grin.

While the photos captured a joyful weekend, they also followed an unsettling incident earlier in the month. On May 5, a 48-year-old Mississippi man allegedly crashed through the gates of Jennifer’s Bel-Air home. Authorities later confirmed that the suspect, identified as Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, is now facing felony charges.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman announced the charges on May 7, stating: “Stalking is a crime that can quickly escalate from harassment to dangerous, violent actions, threatening the safety of victims and our communities. My office is committed to aggressively prosecuting those who stalk and terrorize others, ensuring they are held accountable."

According to a press release from the District Attorney’s Office, Carwyle had been harassing Jennifer for over two years, from March 2023 to May 2025, through unwanted messages across social media, email, and voicemail. The charges include felony stalking and felony vandalism.