Former BBC news presenter diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer - see statement

Former Sky News presenter Dermot Murnaghan has announced that he's been diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer.

The 67-year-old broadcaster revealed his diagnosis in a post shared to X on Monday. "Some personal news… I've been diagnosed with Stage IV advanced prostate cancer," he penned.

"I'm fortunate to have a simply outstanding medical team looking after me, who I can't thank enough - they are administering the best possible care with expertise, compassion and sensitivity," he added.

"I'm responding positively to their excellent treatment, and feeling well."

Dermot also thanked his family for their support, writing: "I'm blessed to be fortified by the monumental love and support of my wife, family and close friends.

"Needless to say my message to all men over 50, in high risk groups, or displaying symptoms, is get yourself tested and campaign for routine prostate screening by the NHS."

At the end of his message, he also said that he is hoping to take part in Sir Chris Hoy's fundraising charity bike ride in September which will raise awareness and funds for cancer charities across the UK.

Stage four prostate cancer can mean that the cancer has spread into different parts of the body including nearby body organs, such as the back passage or bladder, nearby lymph nodes and other parts of the body outside the pelvis, such as the bones, lungs or liver, according to the Cancer Research UK website.

© Getty Images Dermot Murnaghan and Sophie Raworth presented BBC Breakfast together

NHS guidance says men over the age of 50 are at the highest risk of developing prostate cancer, but Sir Chris wants to help men get screened earlier.

About one in eight men will get prostate cancer in their lifetime, according to the charity Prostate Cancer UK, and the disease often has no symptoms in its earlier stages.

© PA Images via Getty Images The presenter also fronted quiz show, Eggheads

Possible symptoms can include difficulty starting to urinate or emptying your bladder, a weak flow when you urinate, a feeling that your bladder hasn't emptied properly, and needing to urinate more often than usual, especially at night.

Dermot joined Sky in 2007. Prior to this, he appeared on BBC News, Channel 4, and quiz show Eggheads, which he fronted between 2003 and 2014.