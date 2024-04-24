Carol Kirkwood flooded with fan comments after sparking further health concerns - details

Carol Kirkwood prompted viewers to share their worries about her health once again on Wednesday, shortly after her return to work on BBC Breakfast.

The star was as charming and polished as ever as she presented the weather forecast on the morning programme, but fans couldn't help noticing that she appeared to have a cold.

The 61-year-old sparked a range of remarks on social media site X, including: "Hope you’re keeping warm Carol, you sound a bit under the weather! (No pun intended [laughing emoji])."

Other viewers' comments included: "Do you have a bit of a cold there Carol," and: "Morning Carol you sound like you have a wee cold, hope you are OK."

The fan favourite's well-being was a topic of conversation just two days after she returned to television following some time off.

© BBC Viewers were concerned that Carol had a cold

After her on-screen return on Monday, viewers worried about her health due to her "croaky" voice.

Taking to social media, one fan penned: "Good morning. You sounded a little croaky this morning. Hope you OK," while another wrote: "@BBCBreakfast someone please give Carol a throat sweet, she sounds terrible," adding a crying emoji.

© Getty Fans expressed their hopes for Carol's health

The bestselling author and presenter took time off from the popular TV show the previous week, when her role was filled in by her colleagues, fellow BBC meteorologists Matt Taylor and Sarah Keith-Lucas.

While Carol didn't explicitly confirm the reason for her time off, she did joke about her "ropey" voice shortly before her leave.

© BBC The meterologist recently had a break from work

The star no doubt enjoyed having some time to relax after a busy few months, with her writing career going from strength to strength and Carol and her longtime partner, Steve Randall, tying the knot in an intimate ceremony at the end of last year.

After taking time off from BBC Breakfast to enjoy a honeymoon and newlywed life, Carol returned to our screens and to social media, where she thanked fans for their well wishes following her exciting news.

© Mark Thomas/Shutterstock Carol is a fan favourite

Talking about the big day, when she tied the knot with her retired police officer beau, who is 13 years her junior, in front of a "very small" guest list at Cliveden House, the Scottish star said: "It was very small as well and intimate so you didn’t have to worry that Auntie Nellie didn’t have a glass of sherry in her hand. You know, that kind of thing."

Carol also described her nuptials as "perfect", despite the fact that she could have been bogged down with weather fears.

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock The star recently married Steve Randall

"There was a storm! Storm Gerrit, can you believe it? But we didn’t even notice it," she added. Wasting no time gushing about her big day, Carol said: "I cannot tell you how fabulous it’s been. You shouldn’t really be talking like this about your own wedding, but it was blissful. It was romantic. It was absolutely perfect. And I would not change a thing about the day."

Looking elegant as always, photos from the day show Carol in a shoulder-baring wedding dress in a luxurious satin material with an A-line skirt.