BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood delights fans with return to studio following exciting celebration

Carol Kirkwood has had a lot to celebrate recently, not least her upcoming second wedding to fiancé Steve Randall.

She returned to the BBC Breakfast studio on Wednesday, after appearing via video link previously, and fans shared their delight at seeing her with her co-stars Jon Kay and Sally Nugent, as they enjoyed some in-person banter.

When Carol finished her second weather forecast of the morning, she revealed that people across the UK can expect to see a rise in temperatures. Jon's response to the star's forecast was: "That bag is truly mixed, that is one of the most mixed bags we have ever had."

WATCH: Breakfast fans notice 'drama' between BBC stars in awkward live TV moment

Laughing, Carol replied: "That is a good line, I'm going to pinch that." "Thank you very much indeed, I was talking about the weather," Jon teased as Sally then added: "He is on form today Carol, we are going to have to watch out I think."

On social media site X, viewers shared their appreciation for the co-stars' relationship. One wrote: "I love the dynamic between this team! Jon's jokes and the way Sally just sits there," while another chimed in: "Sally having to warn Carol about Jon's dad jokes has killed me off. Bless him."

© BBC Carol and Jon enjoy a great working relationship

Carol took some time away from presenting the weather last week, in order to celebrate an incredible achievement – and it's so impressive. The star's publisher took to X at the time to share photos of a lavish lunch with the star, to celebrate her third novel, Secrets of the Villa Amore, becoming a Sunday Times top 10 bestseller.

One snap showed Carol, who looked fabulous in a red dress with a black floral design, beaming as she held up a framed cover of her book with the bestseller list underneath.

© BBC The star's writing career is also a great success

The next photo showed her also holding a plate featuring a chocolate desert, which the word "Congratulations" had been iced onto. HarperCollins' publishing director Kate Bradley shared the photos, capturing them: "Celebrating her Sunday Times top 10 bestseller with the amazing @carolkirkwood…"

Fans of the star shared their delight, including posting clapping emojis in response, while one wrote: "Well done Carol… You and Sally are like a ray of sunshine these dark cold mornings xx".

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Carol with her beau Steve

The presenter's great news comes just a couple of weeks after fans feared for the future of her relationship. Following a short break from the show, Carol came back wearing her glittering engagement ring after it had been absent during a previous appearance.

Taking to X, one commented in response to Carol's good morning message: "Morning, relieved to see your ring back in place. Thought you had been let down…"

© Getty The star is a fan favourite

A week earlier, another eagle-eyed viewer posted, in response to a BBC weather warning: "The red warning is serious. But not as worrying as Carol Kirkwood not wearing her engagement ring on BBC Breakfast this morning. Hope all is OK?"

READ: BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood set for exciting new career move

In May 2022, Carol announced live on breakfast TV that she was engaged to her fiancé, former police officer Steve.