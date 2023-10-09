BBC Breakfast's Emma Vardy prepares for big upheaval with newborn baby - 'It's starting to feel real now'

BBC journalist Emma Vardy has revealed preparation for her big Stateside move has begun. Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, the presenter – who welcomed her baby son in August – confessed the upheaval was beginning to "feel real".

She uploaded pictures of bubble wrap and large cardboard boxes carrying her possessions, which was captioned: "It's packing day!!! Our big USA move happening in just a few weeks' time. Will they let me pop some of this bubble wrap [thinking face emoji]."

Emma Vardy has revealed packing for her Stateside move has begun

The new mum added: "Starting to feel real now [flag of the United States emoji]." Last month, Emma revealed she was leaving her role as the BBC's Ireland Correspondent to become the BBC's LA Correspondent.

Over the summer, she had stepped in for BBC Breakfast's Nina Warhurst, who is away on maternity leave. Emma, meanwhile, went on to welcome her first child a few weeks later.

© instagram The BBC presenter got candid on social media

In another post, shared on Monday, Emma said: "Moving to a new country and having a baby have got to be two of the biggest things you can do in life, and we're doing both at once." Alongside an image of her baby son Jago Fionn, she added: "He seems chilled though [heart emoji]."

Little Jogo is Emma's first child with husband Aaron Adams, to whom she tied the knot in March 2022. When the presenter announced her new job, she told her followers she was ready to leave for a "big adventure" in the US.

© instagram Emma welcomed her son Jago in August

"We've certainly had our hands (& hearts) full lately, now there's a big adventure ahead for my wee family," Emma said. "After an incredible 5 years in Northern Ireland, Jago Fionn @mr_plusone & I are off to actual Hollywood!"

She added: "Not for my acting skills but to become the BBC's LA Correspondent…reporting on everything from the red carpet awards to the presidential election & catching a few waves.

WATCH: BBC's Emma Vardy reveals major milestone after giving birth

"I've absolutely loved my time in Northern Ireland & it will always have a very special place in my heart. Will treasure our final weeks before we say goodbye NI [heart emoji]."