Nina Warhurst's private life off-screen away from BBC Breakfast cameras

Nina Warhurst is a familiar face on our screens thanks to her presenting roles on BBC Breakfast and the News at One. The 44-year-old journalist, who made her BBC Breakfast debut in 2018, has become a firm fan favourite over the years. But how much do you know about her life away from the cameras?
Keep reading for all you need to know, from her husband of 11 years to her family life in Manchester with her three children.
Nina's husband of 11 years
Nina has been married to her husband, Ted Fraser, for 11 years. The pair, who met at a music festival in Croatia, have been together since 2013 and tied the knot at City Hall in New York in 2014.
Sharing an insight into their big day during a BBC Breakfast report on the 100 weddings held at Marylebone Town Hall, Nina recalled: "I got married at City Hall in New York and it was a conveyor belt. There were loads of couples in front of us, we were just in a queue.
"Some people said it would de-romanticize it a bit but I felt like I got to share the day with hundreds of other people," she continued, adding: "Which is what these people are doing today, so it'll be really special."
Back in July 2013, Nina shared a sweet tribute to her husband, who works as a caterer, to mark ten years since they first met in Croatia.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Nina posted a throwback photo of the pair laughing whilst soaking up the Croatian sunshine. "10 years ago today I met @fedbyted1at a festival," Nina penned, tagging her husband and Tisno in Croatia as the location of the photograph.
In a second snap, which showed the young lovebirds beaming as they enjoyed the music festival, Nina wrote: "We spent the rest of the festival together."
In a third post, Nina shared a clip of a disco ball hanging from the kitchen ceiling of her Manchester home. In the caption, she wrote: "Now a teeny tiny kitchen disco ball is all we have left of the rave," alongside a laughing face and a pink heart emoji. The fourth and final photo showed their little girl Nance, who was a newborn at the time, alongside the caption: "I wouldn't change a thing."
The secret to Nina and Ted's long-lasting marriage
During a previous episode of BBC Breakfast, Nina and her co-host Roger Johnson were discussing the secret to a happy marriage after Harry Redknapp revealed that he and his wife Sandra "never talk about football".
Sharing her viewpoint, Nina said: "I think lots of partners would say 'just don't talk about work'."
She added: "Certainly, my husband would."
Nina's three adorable children
Nina and Ted are doting parents to three children: Digby, who was born in 2016, Michael, who arrived two years later, and Nance, who the couple welcomed in the summer of 2023.
Nina often shares her experiences of parenthood with her social media followers. In April, the journalist opened up about parenting a child with autism in celebration of Autism Day.
"Cool things my autistic son has said which have taught me about communication and honesty," she penned, before going on to list quotes from her son, including, "I'm leaving my birthday party. Everyone else can stay. I need quiet time," and "Stop talking Mummy, it's making a hurricaine in my brain".
She captioned the post: "The lack of filter in (some) autistic brains is surprising & refreshing. #ParentingAutism is the learning curve of my life. We work on communication every day, and often we both miss the mark.
"But the love is there. And the commitment. Keep going Mums and Dads," she added.
Nina's home life and hobbies
Nina is a proud Mancunian and lives in the city with her family.
According to talent management company, Money Management UK, Nina's "two religions are Roman Catholicism and Manchester United".
Nina has made no secret of her love for Manchester United and often shares snaps of her and her family watching the football on TV.
Nina's father and his dementia journey
Nina's father, Chris, was first diagnosed with dementia in 2022. Opening up about his diagnosis on BBC Breakfast the following year, Nina explained: "We have been fortunate that my dad has never gotten angry."
"I know that can happen with different forms of dementia, but he didn't understand it was happening. When we had conversations about changing the set-up, maybe giving some respite care he thought nothing was wrong."
She continued: "Having to tell little fibs all the time just broke your heart but it was in his best interest. There were times when, 'if I don't fib to him to get us over this hump, we are not going to get there.'"
Earlier this month, Nina shared an update with her social media followers, reflecting on the feeling of loss she felt following her dad's diagnosis.
"I don't think I really became a proper grownup until we had to look after my Dad," she wrote on Instagram. "Because of dementia, I lost the home I could go to and still be a child. I lost one of those few pillars of people who I knew would love me, whatever. I thought that support was lost.
"But now I know that just being with him is enough. I don't know if it's primal, hormonal, chemical, emotional….. but leaning my head on his chest and closing my eyes for a few minutes gives me the sense of safety and love that I've always had and that I still need," she continued, adding: "We don't chat and laugh and sing as much as we did, even up to last year. But this is what we have left. And it's enough."
