Nina Warhurst's private life off-screen away from BBC Breakfast cameras

Nina has been married to her husband, Ted Fraser, for 11 years. The pair, who met at a music festival in Croatia, have been together since 2013 and tied the knot at City Hall in New York in 2014.

Sharing an insight into their big day during a BBC Breakfast report on the 100 weddings held at Marylebone Town Hall, Nina recalled: "I got married at City Hall in New York and it was a conveyor belt. There were loads of couples in front of us, we were just in a queue.

"Some people said it would de-romanticize it a bit but I felt like I got to share the day with hundreds of other people," she continued, adding: "Which is what these people are doing today, so it'll be really special."

Back in July 2013, Nina shared a sweet tribute to her husband, who works as a caterer, to mark ten years since they first met in Croatia.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Nina posted a throwback photo of the pair laughing whilst soaking up the Croatian sunshine. "10 years ago today I met @fedbyted1at a festival," Nina penned, tagging her husband and Tisno in Croatia as the location of the photograph.

In a second snap, which showed the young lovebirds beaming as they enjoyed the music festival, Nina wrote: "We spent the rest of the festival together."

In a third post, Nina shared a clip of a disco ball hanging from the kitchen ceiling of her Manchester home. In the caption, she wrote: "Now a teeny tiny kitchen disco ball is all we have left of the rave," alongside a laughing face and a pink heart emoji. The fourth and final photo showed their little girl Nance, who was a newborn at the time, alongside the caption: "I wouldn't change a thing."