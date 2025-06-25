Exclusive: Jack Guinness reveals 'cheeky' Elton John's queer hero

Fashion commentator, journalist and author Jack Guinness is beaming with pride as he sits down with HELLO! to tell us exclusively about his latest venture, The Queer Bible.

As founder and director of the website of the same name, the 43-year-old former model has brought his passion project out into the world as a book – and it is immediately evident how much it means to him. Jack has gathered a host of stars to contribute their stories. He is also quite the icon himself, having once been described as the "coolest man" in Britain.

He modelled for brands including Dolce & Gabbana and Dunhill before moving into journalism as a style writer for publications such as Tatler and Italian Vogue.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Jack is close friends with Graham Norton

His collection of essays puts the spotlight on some of the LGBTQ+ community’s biggest names. Sir Elton John, Graham Norton, The History Boys actor Russell Tovey and Queer Eye's Tan France wax lyrical about their own inspirations and heroes.

And what better time than Pride Month to learn about both groundbreaking names and unsung heroes? Here, Jack tells us why the book is needed and talks about the joy contained within its pages.

Jack, what made you want to collate these essays?

I grew up under Section 28, which meant that homosexuality wasn’t allowed to be promoted in schools. Quite often, when you realise you're part of that community, you think you're the only person who's ever felt that way. When I went online, I couldn't find one place that had our history, so this started life as a website and I made it, selfishly, for myself.

LGBTQ+ histories have been hidden or erased from history books, so there's something quite powerful about it being a physical book that feels like a love letter to the LGBTQ+ community.

How did you choose which stars to include?

It was very important to feature a diverse cross-section from our community. I wanted to make sure that young people were learning from old people, that old people were learning from young people.

© Billboard via Getty Images Both Elton and David appear in the book

Who doesn't want to know who Elton John’s queer hero is, and see a completely different side of him?

Tell us about your favourite essays in the book…

I think one of the pieces that blew me away was Graham Norton's, because we’re so used to seeing him hosting a show. In his essay, you see such a different side of him: it's hilarious, and then it becomes very moving and very personal.

Why did you choose RuPaul as your hero?

For me, he was a good choice because he represents someone who was part of the gay subculture that broke out into the mainstream. The drag scene was so underground, even when I was a teenager, and now it's become this global phenomenon.

I love how RuPaul's life philosophy is about love, acceptance and celebration, and that's the energy that I wanted to infuse the book with.

The book also features lesser-known names from the community…

It helps you not only learn about new people, but also look at people you think you know and understand them in a completely different way. I thought I understood George Michael as a human being, and the essay by Paul Flynn repositioned him as this serious, incredible historical figure – I hadn't previously thought of him as that.

© Getty Images Jack saw George Michael through new eues

We think we know everything there is to know about Elton John, and then he writes this amazing essay about [drag queen] Divine, which is so rude and cheeky and funny and, ultimately, really moving.

Which part of the book spoke most strongly to you?

I divided the book into sections because I wanted it to feel almost like a playlist. If you're feeling a bit down and you want to feel joyous, you go to that section of the book. 'Words to dance to' is a really fun section because it’s all about music. When you go to that and read essays on Quentin Crisp or Divine, it makes you feel full of life and joy and happiness.

Did you learn anything new about your own LGBTQ+ heroes?

I think the biggest discovery was about how talented the contributors were. We know Graham Norton is a great writer; he writes fiction and it’s beautiful. David Furnish's essay blew me away because it’s so beautifully written.

You get to open the book and sit down and enjoy half an hour having a natter with Elton John. Where else can you say that that's possible?

This interview and more are available in this week's HELLO! magazine.​​​​