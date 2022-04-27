All you need to know about Tan France's husband The Queer Eye star has been married since 2007

Tan France is a familiar face on TV thanks to his time on Netflix's Queer Eye. But now, the TV personality is fronting a brand new documentary for the BBC with an important message.

MORE: Viewers are saying the same thing about Life After Life episode two

Tan's new programme, Beauty and the Bleach, sees him go on a journey to take down a shocking beauty trend, skin bleaching. As the synopsis explains, Tan "sets out to unearth the truth about colourism – where you are judged not just on the colour of your skin, but on the shade of it - and its impact on black and brown people in Britain and beyond."

But when Tan isn't bringing joy to viewers on TV – he can be found at home with his lovely family. Get to know his husband and their children here...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tan France is best-known for appearing in Netflix's Queer Eye

Who is Tan France's husband?

Since 2007, Tan has been happily married to his long-term love, Rob France. Rob, who hails from Wyoming in the US and was raised as a Mormon, works as an illustrator, who specialises in "illustrations and the occasional abstract portrait," according to his website. You can check out some of his impressive designs on his Instagram, @Robfranceillustration. Not only that, Rob has also worked as a paediatric nurse.

Rob and Tan met in the early 2000s on a dating website and have been the picture of romance ever since. The couple live together at their home in Salt Lake City, Utah.

MORE: Is 365 Days: This Day actor Michele Morrone single? Get the details

MORE: Netflix's Marilyn Monroe documentary makes shocking revelation about star's death

Tan and Rob married in 2007

Do Tan France and his husband have children?

Yes! The happy couple are proud parents to their son, Ismail France, who was born via a surrogate in July 2021. Tan shared the happy news on Instagram, writing at the time: "Give our son a warm welcome. Ismail France, born July 10th.

"He came 7 weeks early, so he’s been in the NICU for the past 3 weeks. But, today, we finally got to bring him home. We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed. Our Surrogate is doing so great, post labor, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives."

What is Tan France: Beauty and the Bleach about?

As previously mentioned, the documentary will see Tan explore the shocking world of skin bleaching. But there's an important, personal side to the programme. The BBC description explains: "When Tan was nine years old, he did something he's regretted his whole life. He stole some skin-lightening cream and began to bleach his own skin. Why? For one thing, to escape racist bullying and the widespread prejudice against people that aren't white. But also to please his South Asian community, who, according to Tan, see fair skin as a passport to the best jobs, careers and marriage partners."

It continues: "Alongside such deeply personal experiences, Tan will explore the broader issues behind them. How widespread is colourism? What's changed in the last 30 years? Does it stem from our own communities? Is it the decades of advertising pushing a white beauty ideal? Our colonial history? An entertainment industry that excludes and airbrushes dark-skinned people?"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.