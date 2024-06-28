Watch Elton John deliver emotional, powerful speech alongside Joe Biden and Katy Perry at Stonewall Inn

Elton John shared an emotional speech on Friday as he helped to open the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center in New York City alongside President Joe Biden and Katy Perry.

"55 years ago in this sacred spot of the Stonewall Uprising, gay activists stood strong and ignited a movement that has changed history for the better," Elton began, adding: "I'm grateful to be here today with my husband David [Furnish], sending love to our two beautiful sons, in part because the Christopher Street Community rose up and took that bold stand. Thank you."

Elton John delivers powerful speech alongside Joe Biden and Katy Perry on emotional night

"Stonewall serves as a National Monument where generations to come will learn the important lessons of this essential history so that we do not repeat it because the job isn't done over," he continued, sharing that 540 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were introduced in state legislation across America this year, calling it "disgraceful".

"We face one of those seminal moments, do we stand up for our vision and our values or let misinformation and senseless scapegoating turn back the clock? No [expletive] way," he proudly demanded, to the cheering crowds.

© MANDEL NGAN Elton speaks as US President Joe Biden looks on during the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center grand opening ceremony

© ANGELA WEISS Katy and Elton kiss on stage at the grand opening ceremony

In the early hours of June 28, 1969 the Stonewall riots broke out at the Stonewall Inn, a bar beloved by gay men and drag queens, and the only bar in the city that allowed dancing between gay men.

The NYPD raided the bar, but the patrol wagons for the arrested patrons took longer to arrive than expected and a fight broke out when police tried to restrain the growing crowds, knocking down many innocent bystanders which incited further violence and by 4am the police had barricaded themselves inside the bar.

Protests continued for several days, and it was covered by major media outlets and attracted hundreds of supporters of all sexualities.

© Jamie McCarthy Pride flags decorate The Stonewall Inn on June 20, 2020 in New York City

The new center, on the site of the original bar, pays homage to the uprising of the queer community of the day, while also hoping to serve as a space for learning about LGBTQIA+ identities and the ongoing struggle for freedom.

The Christopher Street subway station has also been renamed in honor of the Stonewall National Monument and the No. 1 train stop will be known moving forward as "Christopher Street - Stonewall National Monument Station".

© Taylor Hill Elton and David Furnish wed in 2014

Elton met his husband David in the early 90s when they were introduced at a dinner party held at the singer's house in Windsor. Elton invited David to a private dinner the following night and they began dating.

In December 2005, the couple officially entered a civil partnership, becoming one of the first UK couples to do so. When gay marriage was legalized in the UK in 2014, they tied the knot.

Together, the pair share two sons: Zachary Jackson Levon, born December 25, 2010, and Elijah Joseph Daniel, born January 11, 2013.