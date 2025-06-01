Exclusive: Tom Daley addresses major family upheaval: 'It makes it difficult'

Tom Daley is mainly based in Los Angeles nowadays where he lives with his husband, Dustin Lance Black, and their two children, Robbie, seven, and Phoenix, two.

However, the Olympic star still regularly jets back to the UK in order to see his family and friends, as well as film for shows, including his upcoming project, The Game of Wool. In a new exclusive interview with HELLO!, the star addressed his frequent moving around, saying the situation could be "difficult" when it comes to childcare.

"LA is home now, it's where Robbie goes to school and where I spend most of my time," he told HELLO!. "I come back and forth, because my family are here, my work stuff is here, so I'm always moving.

© Instagram Tom now lives in America with his family

"It makes it difficult because my husband works a lot, so he also travels. We have to figure out how to ensure there's always someone at home with the kids."

Tom then admitted to a love of travel, adding: "I've been so used to travelling so much when I was a kid, the idea of being in one place for too long, although it sounds nice, I feel like I would always want to be travelling and doing something."

© Eurosport. Tom spoke to HELLO! ahead of his new documentary

He continued: "I always like newness, to explore new things. I'm a curious person, I like to try new things, try new foods, explore different places.

"Curiosity is a great way to lead [your life] because if you're curious about things, you're open to learning new things, and open to learning new perspectives and new understandings."

© Naomi Baker The star spoke of his love of travel

Despite being away from his children, Tom always makes sure to be with them for the major parts of their lives and is frequently video calling home whenever he is away.

He said: "I spend a lot of time calling them on video calls, but when I'm in LA, I'm so present and at home with them.

© Instagram Tom always makes sure to be "present" for his two sons

"Parents have to work, but my job has been very different to what might be a conventional job. However, it also allows me to have a lot more time to be with them and create my own schedule. I'm there for all of the school plays, volunteering in the PTA at school and everything around that."

New documentary

Tom was speaking to HELLO! ahead of the broadcast of his new discovery+ documentary, Tom Daley: 1.6 Seconds, which charts the highs and lows of his illustrious career.

Matty Lee & Noah Williams interview © Getty Images for Warner Bros. Di At a screening event for the documentary, HELLO! spoke to two of Tom's former diving partners, Matty Lee and Noah Williams. Here's what they had to say about the show and Noah's recent health scare. How did you both find the documentary? Noah: It was really good. I mean, I cried twice. So, it was very heart-touching. Matty: I've been a big fan of Tom's since I was young, so a lot of that I remember watching as a young kid and being very inspired. At the same time, I didn't know how bad stuff had affected him, especially with paparazzi at his dad's funeral. Recently, with losing my own dad, I was very emotional and Tom helped me during my grieving period. I feel bad that he didn't have that. What was it like watching back your own dives with Tom? Matty: I don't watch them that often, I'd be lying if I said I hadn't watched it, but at the same time, with the commentary from Tom and the interviews involved with it, it just made it feel more special. Noah: I wasn't that bothered about my one, but seeing Matty and Tom win gold was really touching. I was there in person, but I've never watched them back; seeing it, it was a nice moment for me to be supporting them there. Noah, is your nose okay? Noah: It collapsed! So, I had to get surgery and then I also added on a nose job on top.

Reflecting on the emotional moments, Tom revealed that he only recently felt able to watch family footage featuring his father, as it had previously triggered overwhelming emotions.

© Getty Images The diver sadly lost his father in 2011

"Even just seeing my dad on screen, it's not something that I do," he said. "Just seeing my dad on-screen and hearing his voice automatically makes me [emotional].

"There was a period in my life where it was 'the good old days' and it was right before everything started to become more challenging."

Tom Daley 1.6 Seconds is available to stream on discovery+ from 1 June.