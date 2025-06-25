Roseanne Barr reveals daughter spent childhood believing Goldie Hawn was her mom after adoption

Roseanne Barr admitted that her daughter spent her entire childhood thinking that Goldie Hawn was her biological mother after being put up for adoption.

During an interview on Tuesday's episode of the Dumb Blonde podcast, the comedian shared that her now 53-year-old daughter, Brandi Brown, believed she was related to the Hollywood actress due to their striking facial similarities and lack of information given from the adoption agency.

© Getty Images Roseanne Barr gave birth at 18 years old

"All she knew was that her mother was famous in Hollywood, and Jewish," said Roseanne. "And so she thought it was Goldie Hawn, was her mom, because she looked just like Goldie Hawn."

Back in 1971, when Roseanne was 18 years old, she gave birth to Brandi at the Salvation Army Home for Unwed Mothers in Denver and put her up for adoption.

© Getty Images Brandi Brown believed Goldie Hawn was her mom

The 72-year-old revealed that she found out her "boyfriend at the time [Tom Arnold]" allegedly "went to the Enquirer and told them that" that she "had a baby that" she "gave up" as a teenager. Tabloids proceeded to contact the star to inform her that they would publish the story "whether you want us to or not".

The Enquirer then contacted a then 17-year-old Brandi and asked: "Would you like to know who your mother is?"

"And she’s all excited thinking it’s going to be Goldie Hawn," added Roseanne. "And they go, 'It’s Roseanne Barr.' And her words – so hilarious – she goes, 'Christ, I didn’t even know she was a Jew,' which is so hilarious."

© Getty Images Roseanne Barr and Brandi Brown

She continued: "'And she was mad too, ‘cause I was fat and everything."

However, Brandi began to notice her resemblance to Roseanne after looking at photographs. "She goes, 'Oh my god, I do look just like her.' And she took the picture to the mirror," shared Roseanne. "And she just kept looking and going, 'I do, I look exactly like her.'"

The comedian met her daughter the following day and shared that the reunion "was wonderful".

© Getty Images Goldie and her daughter Kate Hudson

"So we’ve been back together since then, and she is now 53. And she is awesome," she said. "She has a son, and a lovely husband. She’s a wonderful woman."

Prior to singing the adoption papers, Roseanne made a touching vow to her child. "I’ll see you again when you’re 18, because I’m not going to change my name, I’m going to be famous. I’m going to have my own show named Roseanne," she said.

"It all came out because when I got famous, the National Enquirer found my daughter by bribing someone in records in Colorado for my name, her name and her adoptive parents' name," she explained.