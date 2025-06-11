Goldie Hawn celebrates 'other son's' major milestone

Goldie Hawn was every bit the doting future mother-in-law as she sent heartfelt birthday wishes to her daughter Kate Hudson’s fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, with a sweet message.

The Running Point actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to usher in her beau's 39th birthday with a special tribute. Kate shared a photograph that captured her hugging Danny from the back while dressed in a black, off-the-shoulder top that exuded chic. The star's luscious blonde locks were styled into soft waves while her makeup oozed soft glamour courtesy of bold winged eyeliner, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

Meanwhile, Danny donned a brown waistcoat layered over a crisp white shirt as he placed his brown hat on his chest. Kate gazed towards the camera while her partner looked on into the distance.

The actress captioned the adorable post: "I really dig this human. My Gemini Hurricane, may this last year of your thirties be a perfect jumping board for the best decade to come! Love you so. Happy Birthday Dan Man."

© Getty Images Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson

Kate's mom, Goldie, flocked to the comments section to share her birthday wishes. "My other son! Happy birthday sweetest one!!! we all love you so so much!!," she penned.

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa's relationship

In a cover interview with Bustle back in February, Kate opened about her relationship and shared details about her sex life in her forties. "I’m the biggest flirt on the planet," she shared.

© Getty The couple are engaged

"So I think anybody who’s ever been with me is very aware that I flirt with everybody — girls, boys."

She continued: "Thank God Danny is my partner. He can handle this. I met the right guy."

Kate and Danny announced their engagement via Instagram in 2021 and debuted her jaw-dropping $1million engagement ring at the Met Gala on the same day. The couple share one daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, who they welcomed in October 2018.

© Getty Images Kate and Danny share one daughter

However, it seems the actress is in no rush to tie the knot. During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in March, Kate addressed her pending nuptial plans. "The contractual thing is tough for me. I like my freedom. … I like the concept of freedom," she explained.

"Well, I just don’t have the same kind of like, 'Oh my God, I'm gonna get married and I can't wait and I can't wait for the party,' it’s the opposite. I’m like, 'OK, I have to plan it and then it’s gonna cost so much money' and it’s just a lot."

Kate admitted that she likes the romantic idea of "getting engaged and staying engaged".