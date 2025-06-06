Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Goldie Hawn's granddaughter has big ambitions to follow in famous family's footsteps
Goldie Hawn attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Kate Hudson shares daughter Rani with fiancé Danny Fujikawa

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
With Kate Hudson as your mom and Goldie Hawn as your grandmother, it’s almost a given – you’re destined for stardom. It seems the Running Point actress's daughter, Rani, already has her sight set on stepping into the spotlight.

During a live Awards Chatter podcast panel at the inaugural Newport Beach TV Fest, Kate shared that her daughter is very different from her two sons, Ryder, 21, and Bingham, 13, and wants to pursue a career in the arts.

Amy Schumer photographed with Kate Hudson and Rani© Getty Images
Rani is following in her mom's footsteps

"I see my kids and they’re kind of bored when they go on movie sets; they don’t really want to be there," she shared. "But then I see Rani and she’s like [excited whisper] 'What is this place?' And I'm like, 'Oh, she's going to get the bug.'"

This isn't the first time Kate has opened up about her daughter's bold personality. During an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers in March, the actress revealed that Rani is her biggest observer when it comes to her acting work.

"Rani is like my great critic," she shared. 

Rani posed with her food© Instagram
Rani is Kate Hudson's youngest child

"She watches everything I do and she has something to say about it. On the set of Running Point she was always like, 'Now mommy,  I don't know why you went to the desk like that?'. Well because, and she's blocking notes, that's the joke. And she's like 'but it's not funny'. And I was like, 'well mauve it'll be funny when you never see it'."

Kate's career

During the podcast panel, Kate reminisced on her acting career and shared that she spent a lot of time on her stepdad Kurt Russell's film sets. "My dad’s sets were the fun sets," she said.

"It was like Big Trouble in Little China and we had slides that would go down into rubber fish, and these amazing costumes."

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn attend the Premiere of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" © Getty Images
Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn

"And the thing is, when you grow up on a movie set, it’s not that fun," she added. "[There] is a lot of waiting around, so you realize you really love it when you don’t want to get off the movie set."

Goldie Hawn with Kurt Russell and Kate Hudson on the red carpet © Getty Images
Goldie Hawn with Kurt Russell and Kate Hudson on the red carpet

Kate decided at the age of 11 that she wanted to pursue a career in acting. " ... Performing was always something I knew I was going to do," she shared.

"There was never a question, but really falling in love with the circus was something that I don’t think all kids actually have when they're on a set."

