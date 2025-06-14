Kate Hudson issues plea to famous brothers in candid conversation

Kate Hudson has opened up about her relationship with her brothers, Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell, offering an insight into their unique sibling dynamic.

The 46-year-old reunited with her How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days co-star Kathryn Hahn for an interview with Variety. The pair, who played best friends in search of love in the classic rom-com, got candid about their personal lives and taking risks in Hollywood.

© Getty Images Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn

While discussing how her character Isla doesn’t have any sisters in the Netflix series Running Point, Kate drew a comparison to her own relationship with her siblings. "I wish I had a sister," she admitted.

"But that was my touchstone: me being the only girl. If I ever felt like I was losing a sense [of her], I was like, 'I just want my brothers to see me as able.'"

She continued: "Because, as you know, in anything that’s big in scope, or comedy, you’ve got to have some sort of rooted foundation."

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Oliver Hudson, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

Kate then revealed the one thing she expects from her brothers – a sentiment that closely mirrors her character’s storyline. "Isla’s is just to be seen as competent – which is how I still feel about my brothers. I’m competent, Oliver [Hudson] and Wyatt [Russell]!" she added.

The actress and her brother Oliver are the children of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson. The former couple split and Kate's mom began dating Kurt Russell, with the pair welcoming Wyatt in 1986.

© Getty Images Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner

Kate's career

The star also discussed her transition from acting to singing after Kathryn gushed over her former co-star's "guts". "Because a lot of people don’t have the fricking guts to go for it; you think you’re in a box — this is who you are," said Kathryn.

"But to put yourself out there with that much openness, it’s really moving to me. And it’s inspiring to so many women. It’s like, you don’t just have to do what you’ve been doing; you can change."

© Getty Images Kate Hudson has pursued a singing career

Kate grew emotional in response to her friend’s heartfelt comments. "In COVID, it really was like, God, if I die, I feel like I’ve left things on the table; I haven’t achieved my full potential as an artist," she replied.

"And what am I so afraid of? It doesn’t matter if it’s art [or] if it’s changing course in business, career, whatever, but it’s that moment where you start to feel your mortality and think, “What am I putting out there?”

She continued: "Even if it means something to one person, then it means something to me. Even if it meant something to nobody, at least I had the courage to do it. And if I don’t have the courage to do something that I love so much, what are my kids going to think? I want them to see me be fearless in my pursuits. You realize people don’t take those opportunities or chances just because it’s scary."