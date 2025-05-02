Ozzy Osbourne makes emotional vow as he shares new health update amid concerns

Ozzy Osbourne has made a heartfelt vow to fans as he prepares to reunite with Black Sabbath for one last show in July.

The singer, 76, has been plagued by poor health since he suffered a spinal injury in 2003, followed by a fall in 2019 which required several surgeries, and his Parkinson's diagnosis, which he shared with fans in January 2020.

However, despite his declining health, Ozzy has promised that he is doing everything he can to prepare for "the greatest heavy metal show ever" at Villa Park in his hometown of Birmingham on July 5, 2025.

Black Sabbath

Ozzy is slated to reunite with the original Black Sabbath line-up, guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler, and drummer Bill Ward, for the first time in 20 years, alongside supporting bands including Metallica, Tool, Slayer, and Anthrax.

© Getty Images Ozzy has vowed to do the best he can at his final concert

Recently, Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan said it would take "modern miracles" to get Ozzy up on stage with his health issues, but he has insisted he is doing all he can to put on as much of a show as possible.

"I'll be there, and I'll do the best I can," Ozzy told The Guardian. "So all I can do is turn up."

Explaining the extensive work he is putting into preparing himself for his final concert, Ozzy added: "I do weights, bike riding, I've got a guy living at my house who's working with me.

© Getty Images Ozzy is working on his fitness amid his health battles

"It's tough – I've been laid up for such a long time. I've been lying on my back doing nothing and the first thing to go is your strength. It's like starting all over again. I've got a vocal coach coming round four days a week to keep my voice going. "

Ozzy admitted that he won't be able to perform like he used to because he has "problems walking".

© Getty Images Ozzy won't be jumping around the stage like he used to

"I also get blood pressure issues, from blood clots on my legs," he added. "I'm used to doing two hours on stage, jumping and running around.

"I don't think I'll be doing much jumping or running around this time. I may be sitting down, but the point is I'll be there."

Preparing fans for what to expect from his performance, he explained: "We're only playing a couple of songs each. I don't want people thinking, 'We're getting ripped off', because it's just going to be… what's the word? … a sample, you're going to get a few songs each by Ozzy and Sabbath."

© Getty Images Ozzy will not perform a full set

Final farewell

Confirming this show will be his last live performance, Ozzy explained: "I'd love to say 'never say never', but after the last six years or so… it is time.

"I lived on the road for 50-odd years, and I've kind of got used to not picking up my bags and getting on the bus again. I don't smoke dope or do any of the rock star lifestyle anymore."

© WireImage Ozzy wants to enjoy the rest of his life with his family

He continued: "I'm kind of like a homebody. I never go out. I never hang out in bars – I don't drink. So what the [expletive] is out there for me? I hate going shopping with my wife. I feel like stabbing myself in the neck after half an hour.

"But it’s time for me to spend some time with my grandkids, I don't want to die in a hotel room somewhere. I want to spend the rest of my life with my family."