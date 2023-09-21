The real reason Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne have delayed major UK move

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are set to move back to the UK after 25 years in the US

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne surprised fans when they announced they wanted to leave America after 25 years stateside, but now their relocation back to the UK has stalled. Speaking to Piers Morgan on Talk TV, the couple have revealed exactly why they haven't made the leap across the pond just yet…

When quizzed on their move back to the UK, Sharon said: “Yes, we are [moving back]. But it's with Ozzy’s health issues, he's not been ready to leave this country [the USA] and his doctors because of different things that are happening to him medically. We feel we are in a good place now. We have had our house for 40 years, and we’ve not lived in it for 20… We have done everything, completely, in our home and it's taking forever."

WATCH: Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's Wild Love Story

Ozzy has recently undergone the last of many surgeries after breaking a bone in his neck in 2019. "It's been five years of absolute hell for me and my family," the Black Sabbath star admitted. And thanks to the delay, he's ended up feeling like "an idiot". He said: “I’m fed up of telling people I'm going back. Next month, didn’t happen, next month, didn’t happen… I feel like an idiot."

So when will it finally happen? Sharon and Ozzy's son Jack has confessed he doesn't think it will!

Ozzy has had surgery recently

"I don’t think it's going to happen, Piers. I'm being honest I don't see it happening. I’m the only one in the family who thinks it’s a terrible idea… They are going to be thousands of miles away from me, Kelly, all the grandkids. I’m like what are you guys going to do all day? Just like wander around the house?"

Sharon quickly replied: “I’m going to bake bread and cakes, I am going to grow vegetables, I'm working on my wokeness, I will be very busy.”

© Photo: Getty Images Sharon is hopeful the UK move will go ahead

Jack continued: “The upside to them moving back to England is they have the land, they have got the space, they kind of get left alone a little bit more out where the house is. Dad, every time he steps foot outside the house for a doctor’s appointment, there is some [expletive] photographer, waiting to snap a picture to be like, ‘Ozzy’s moments away from death’. And he’s like going to the doctor!"

The Osbournes have a stunning UK home

It was Ozzy who was unsure about the move at first. Speaking to Consequence Magazine, the singer said: "To be honest with you, if I had my way, I'd stay in America. I'm American now... to be honest with you, I don't want to go back [expletive] that."

The Osbournes are selling their US property

However, the move could be beneficial for Ozzy's ongoing battle with Parkinson's Disease, as his UK home is apparently equipped with a nurse's wing.