Cruz Beckham throws his support behind Victoria Beckham at London bash

Victoria Beckham's son, Cruz Beckham, has thrown his support behind his mum amid reports of a rumoured rift between the family's eldest child, Brooklyn Beckham.

The fashion mogul, 51, hosted a party in London to celebrate Isabel Rutman's new jewellery collection, and was joined by Cruz and his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel.

Victoria looked striking as she was snapped wearing a black lace skirt, a matching black top, and a sleek, oversized blazer. Meanwhile, Jackie, 29, kept it casual in a matching denim look while Cruz, 20, sported a baggy pair of jeans and a Dior button-up shirt.

© Instagram Cruz Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Jackie Apostel attended a jewellery launch in London

Cruz's appearance comes amid rumours of a growing rift between the Beckhams and Brooklyn, as well as his wife, Nicola Peltz.

Rumours of an alleged rift started with tensions while wedding planning, and although those rumours seemed to die down, it appears in recent months the rift is back in full swing with Brooklyn and his wife Nicola noticeably absent from several family events, including Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show.

© Instagram Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are allegedly feuding with the Beckham family

The pair were also absent from David and Victoria's respective birthday celebrations, and Brooklyn also failed to acknowledge his dad on Father's Day or when his knighthood was announced.

There have also been a string of cryptic social media posts, including most recently when Cruz Beckham responded to a negative comment on TikTok, but in turn, slated his brother, Brooklyn.

© WireImage Cruz recently left a barbed comment underneath one of his social media posts

"Are you going to stick with this job or going to become a race car driver next or something?" a commenter asked. "Wrong brother mate," Cruz quipped, alluding to Brooklyn's many career paths.

Meanwhile, it's been business as usual for Brooklyn and Nicola, who have continued jetting around the world, attending lavish dinners and posting loved-up snaps of each other on Instagram.

© Instagram Brooklyn revealed that it was the five-year anniversary of their engagement

Most recently, Brooklyn shared a picture of himself and Nicola on the fifth anniversary of his proposal.

"It's been 5 years since I asked this beautiful woman to marry me," Brooklyn wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the 26-year-old kissing his wife on the cheek as they got ready for an event. "Best decision ever x I love you so much."