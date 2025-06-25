Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz face uncertain future at £10.5m home

David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, is said to have made a major decision, buying a Hollywood property with his wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham, according to a report by The Sun, and here's why this is an uncertain financial move…

There's a saying, "Safe as houses", which alludes to the fact that property can be a really solid investment for the future. However, depending on where you settle and when, it could be a rocky decision, and for Brooklyn, the future is quite unknown.

The house they have bought is said to be worth a dazzling £10.5 million, and judging by the market, that price could even go down. According to Relator, "the median listing home price in Hollywood Hills West was $3 million in May 2025, trending down -9.2 per cent year-over-year".

Previous wildfires also make the area a risky bet, with an estimated total of $250 billion in damages in LA.

Brooklyn and Nicola have reportedly purchased a property

It has also been reported that Brooklyn's wife, Nicola, has put down the majority of the money, having a larger stake in the investment, although this has not been confirmed.

Nicola's wealth comes from her acting career and the money she has inherited from her affluent family. While Brooklyn has a well-off family behind him, it is believed he is not having financial help from his footballer father and fashion designer mother.

The Beckhams are not believed to be helping Brooklyn financially

Before becoming homeowners, Brooklyn and Nicola were residing in a property in Los Angeles that they moved into after their star-studded wedding. This property purchase is a solid step in cementing their life stateside, which could come as a huge blow for Victoria and David, whose main base is in London with their other children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.



Why have the Beckhams fallen out?

© Getty Cruz Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham pictured together before the fall-out

Rumours of an alleged rift started with tensions while wedding planning, and they have been spiralling even more in recent months, with Brooklyn and his wife Nicola noticeably absent from several family events including Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show, as well as David and Victoria's respective birthday celebrations. Brooklyn also failed to acknowledge his dad on Father's Day or when his knighthood was announced.

There have also been a string of cryptic social media posts including when Cruz Beckham responded to a negative comment on TikTok, but in turn slated his brother, Brooklyn. "Are you going to stick with this job or going to become a race car driver next or something?" a user asked. "Wrong brother mate," Cruz quipped, alluding to Brooklyn's many career paths.

However, it has not been clear what the initial falling out was, but the tension appears to continue.