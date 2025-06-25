Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz mark major milestone amid family feud

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz took to social media to share a sweet milestone in their relationship, revealing that it had been five years since the chef had asked her to marry him.

The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in April 2022 surrounded by almost 600 guests, including the entire Beckham clan, Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and Gordon Ramsay.

Popping the question

© Instagram Brooklyn revealed that it was the five-year anniversary of their engagement

"It's been 5 years since I asked this beautiful woman to marry me," Brooklyn wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the 26-year-old kissing his wife on the cheek as they got ready for an event. "Best decision ever x I love you so much."

Nicola responded with her own sweet tribute, sharing a set of photos of the couple kissing and smiling for the camera as she professed her love for Brooklyn.

© Instagram Nicola shared her own tribute to her husband on the milestone anniversary

"5 years ago we got engaged," she wrote. "I love living life with you baby – I loveee you so muchhh﻿."

Interestingly, none of Brooklyn's family members liked the post, adding fuel to the rumors of a feud between the couple and his parents.

A fractured family

© Darren Gerrish/WireImage Brooklyn has not been seen with his family in more than six months

Speculation of a rift in the family intensified in May when Brooklyn and Nicola failed to attend David Beckham's 50th birthday bash in Miami, which was just a quick flight away from their LA home.

They also skipped his London party despite touching down in the city a day prior, and opted out of Victoria Beckham's birthday party in favor of attending the Coachella music festival.

Neither Brooklyn nor Nicola acknowledged David and Victoria's birthdays on Instagram, and have yet to congratulate the football star on his knighthood.

© Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Neither Brooklyn nor Nicola acknowledged his parents' birthdays in May

David and Victoria still ensured that their eldest son was included in their Father's Day posts on social media by sharing photos of him with their family, a move that went unacknowledged by Brooklyn.

His younger brother Cruz raised eyebrows on Sunday when a fan commented on his TikTok video asking if he would stick to a career in the music industry.

"Are you going to stick with this job or going to become a race car driver next or something?" they wrote. "Wrong brother mate," Cruz quipped, referring to Brooklyn's myriad of career choices, including his stint as a photographer, a football player, a model and now a chef.

Shutting out the noise

Brooklyn shared that the pair have worked hard to "ignore the noise"

The loved-up duo appear to be shutting out the noise and focusing on their relationship, with Brooklyn taking to Instagram in May to share a cryptic post about choosing his wife above all else.

"My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you're the most amazing person i know xx me and you forever baby," he wrote alongside a video of the pair riding a motorcycle.

He later hinted at the family feud rumors in an interview with Glamour Germany, sharing that the couple couldn't be happier despite the speculation.

When asked how he protects his marriage from the public eye, he explained: "Ignore the noise. Keep your head down, work hard, be kind. People are always going to talk. What matters is that we're happy together."

