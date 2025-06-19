'Proud' Victoria Beckham watches son Cruz follow in her footsteps

Victoria Beckham has said she is "proud" after watching her son, Cruz Beckham, follow in her footsteps by launching his own music career.

The youngest of the Beckham boys, Cruz, 20, has been teasing his budding music career online, sharing clips of him rehearsing and playing guitar to his 20 million followers on Instagram.

Victoria, 51, who got her start as 'Posh' in the Spice Girls back in 1994, shared pictures from Cruz's rehearsal.

"Takes me back," she captioned a photo of Cruz singing into a microphone in a rehearsal space with his band. "Love you," she added to the picture.

The fashion mogul also snapped a picture of Cruz standing alongside his grandparents, Jackie and Anthony Adams. "Proud Nana and Papa," she captioned underneath the snap.

Cruz also posted his own snaps from the rehearsal, where he can be seen in a relaxed, monochromatic white outfit holding a striking red Fender Stratocaster. "Say what you want, I'm so happy," he wrote on the picture.

Cruz's burgeoning music career

This isn't the first time Victoria has shown her support for Cruz's burgeoning music career.

She also recently posted a clip to her Instagram story from the family's kitchen showing Cruz strumming his guitar and singing the Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers hit 'Islands In The Stream' while his father, David Beckham, 50, cooked in the background.

Since first teasing music at the end of last year, Cruz has been busy buddying up with indie legends such as Kooks frontman, Luke Pritchard.

As well as this, the 20-year-old has been developing his sound, a move that included signing with C3 management.

A source recently told The Sun of the move: "His move from TaP was amicable, but he's signed with C3, who manage rock bands like Thirty Seconds to Mars and Modest Mouse.

"They are more in line with where his music is evolving.

"Playing live is going to be a big part of the roll-out of his music, and Cruz and his new team want to be sure it's perfect before he launches."

In February, it was also reported that Cruz had been working with writer Ed Drewett. Ed is best known for penning hits for the likes of One Direction, The Wanted, Little Mix, Louis Tomlinson, and Olly Murs.