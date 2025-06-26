Katya Jones looks effortlessly sporty as she competes in a padel charity event

Katya Jones has traded her dancing shoes for a padel bat as she battled it out on the sunny court for the Empower Padel landmark charity event.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 36, looked effortlessly chic as she sported a white lace tennis dress with scalloped trim for the event.

The charity event also saw an unexpected Strictly reunion between Katya and Judy Murray. Judy, a longtime tennis coach and mother to Andy Murray, competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2014, where she was partnered with Anton Du Beke.

© Supplied Katya Jones traded her dancing shoes for a padel bat

Katya also reposted a number of snaps from the event, where she posed alongside snowboarder Aimee Fuller and actor Lucy Cork. The photos showed Katya cosying up to her fellow padel players during breaks in the games.

© Supplied Judy Murray also appeared at the event

"My girls, grateful for the people in my life!" one of the heartfelt posts read.

"My girls and BAE, thanks for making today so special," another read.

© Instagram Katya was snapped alongside Lucy Cork and Aimee Fuller

Other participants of the event included Olympian Sophie Bray, netballer Tamsin Greenway, former rugby player Rachel Burford, and Olympic sprinter Montell Douglas.

According to Empower Padel, the event sees teenage girls from a London secondary school competing on the court at The Hurlingham Club, where they go up against sporting celebrities. The landmark event aimed to raise money for padel lessons for local school kids.

© Supplied The padel competition raises money for local schools and aims to inspire the next generation of women sporting stars

It also aims to use the power of sport to inspire the next generation of young women. "We're creating a space where young girls get to compete, connect and be inspired by women at the top of their game," said Empower founder Pep Stonor of the event.

"This is about showing what's possible—and having a lot of fun doing it. "Each of these women brings their own story, achievements and passion for sport, making this more than a match; it's a moment of visibility and inspiration for the girls playing alongside them. The captains will mentor the girls in their teams, many of whom have only recently started playing padel, and encourage them to enjoy the benefits of healthy competition and team spirit. It's a celebration of female talent and teamwork," added Pep.