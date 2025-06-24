Michelle Keegan takes 2025's trendiest sport to the next level in crop top and flares

Michelle Keegan is known for her incredible wardrobe, which includes a brilliant outfit for every scenario and occasion.

Even when it comes to sportswear, the mother of three-month-old Palma can't help but be effortlessly stylish.

On Monday, she shared a brand new photo in the coolest set of sweats, as she and a group of friends took on the trendiest activity of the summer so far.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Michelle uploaded a photo alongside three friends, after the group had just taken on Padel, which has taken Britain by storm in the last couple of years.

In the caption, the Brassic star penned: "Yesterday we played for 2 hours in the pouring rain… does that make us professionals now??"

© Instagram Michelle Keegan looked so cool in her sweats

Given her sporty passions, it's completely unsurprising that the wife of Mark Wright has taken on yet another challenge – and it's even less surprising that she's already acing it.

Michelle Keegan's style

The 38-year-old consistently turns out a magnificent look, no matter the occasion, and, earlier this month, she showed off the most beautiful holiday outfit.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-one shared photos from her, Mark and Palma's first holiday as a family-of-three.

© @michekeegan Michelle posed on holiday in southern Spain

In the caption, she kept it short and simple, writing: "The fits & the details."

Michelle donned the gorgeous, radiant yellow 'Crochet Bandeau Midaxi' dress from her collaboration collection with Very, which features a bandeau neckline, strapless silhouette and soft crochet knit that make for an elegant but wearable look.

She styled it with a pair of sandals and very little jewellery, going for a simple but stylish holiday look.

© Getty Images for L'Oreal Michelle Keegan looked like a movie star

The Fool Me Once actress also made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival last month, attending the L'Oreal Lights On Women's Worth awards ceremony.

The 38-year-old opted for a grey Helen Anthony mini dress with spaghetti straps and fabric rosettes across the bodice, layered under a pinstripe oversized grey coat from Rue Sloane.

To accessorise, Michelle brought out her quilted Chanel bag and a sleek but simple pair of black heels. She wore her hair in a messy updo, inspired by Pamela Anderson, and looked every part the Hollywood star.