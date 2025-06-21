Alizée Thevénet channels effortless French elegance at Royal Ascot

Alizée Thevénet brought a French flair to Royal Ascot this year.

James Middleton’s wife turned heads when she arrived at the event, without her husband but accompanied by her mother-in-law, Carole Middleton.

The mother-of-one child and several dogs, was wearing a full look designed by the iconic French brand Longchamp.

She wore a long-sleeved, maxi green and white gingham dress made of fresh cotton, perfect for a day in the sun, which, unsurprisingly, is already sold out on Longchamp’s website.

She accessorised with the same brand’s ‘Le Roseau’ bag in the colour ‘paper’ and added a silk scarf for a mixed-texture look.

© Max Mumby Alizée Thevénet & Carole Middleton attend day 2 of Royal Ascot

Alizée decided to add some colour to her outfit in an understated way, with her shoes. She wore Longchamp’s ‘La Baronne’ (French for ‘The Baroness’) sandals, featuring three bow-accented straps, in a warm shade of green.

She also sported a customary hat, of course. She chose a silver Juliette Millinery hat adorned with feathers and a small, twisted bow.

The hat was actually a borrowed item from Carole Middleton. Princess Kate’s mother wore the same headpiece for Prince Louis' christening in 2018.

Alizée tends to favour minimal makeup looks that accentuate her natural beauty, and she made no exception for the royal event. She embraced her signature ‘clean girl aesthetic’ wearing only a glowy base and some mascara on her face. She wore her long blonde hair in a simple yet oh-so-chic half-updo, with a braid twisted into a bun.

© WireImage Carole and Alizée caught up with Lucy van Straubenzee

James Middleton hasn’t made an appearance this year, but the French socialite was seen enjoying herself in the company of Carole Middleton and was seen laughing with some well-known faces from the royal inner circle, like Annabel Waley-Cohen, Lady Laura Meade, and Lucy van Straubenzee.

Alizée is rarely seen in public, as she prefers a quieter and more private life, but when she does appear, her outfits are always stunning.

We can’t forget the sailor-inspired look she wore at Wimbledon in 2019, featuring high-waisted white jeans with red buttons on the hips and a low-plunge flowy red shirt, paired with simple espadrilles and a straw bag.

© Getty James Middleton and Alizée Thevénet at Wimbledon in 2019

Or at the same event in 2022, when she wore a plunging dark blue blouse with bordeaux flowers and puffy sleeves, along with matching trousers from the Australian brand Scanlan Theodore. She wore espadrilles again to complete that look, this time from French brand Sézane, black cat-eye sunglasses, and a brown leather bag. As ever, with a nearly bare face.

Although the financial analyst may prefer relaxed attire when gardening or spending time with the couple’s dogs, we certainly wish we could see more of Alizée’s perfectly curated wardrobe.