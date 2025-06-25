Kathie Lee Gifford sings in little black dress in must-see throwback video that sparks mass response

Kathie Lee Gifford is not only a successful TV anchor and author, but a singer too!

The former Today host reminded fans of her incredible vocal chords in a throwback video posted on social media this week.

Taking to Instagram, the Live alumni shared footage of herself from 1999 as she filled in for Carol Burnett in Putting it Together - which she did every Tuesday night for a year. In the video - which can be viewed at the bottom of the page - Kathie sang a pitch perfect version of Could I Leave You? and looked incredibly glamorous too.

© Instagram Kathie Lee Gifford looked incredible in a LBD as she performed on Broadway

She was dressed in a little black dress which she teamed with statement earrings, and wore her dark blonde hair up in a chignon.

Kathie played The Wife in the show and was down to work one show a week during the show's time on Broadway, but at one point back in February 2020, she filled in for Carol every night for a week when the star was suffering from a muscle strain injury.

© Getty Images Kathie performed in Broadway between 1999 and 2000

It's safe to say Kathie had the time of her life during this period of her career, and wrote alongside the throwback video: "Filling in here for Carol Burnett in the 1999 Broadway revue #PuttingItTogether honoring Sondheim! One of the greatest experiences of my career."

Fans were quick to comment on the clip, with one writing: "Your voice is so beautiful you are beyond gifted!!! Such a talented actress singer dancer writer the best of the best," while another wrote: "You always loved Broadway! Hope you are doing well." A third added: "More like this please!"

© Getty Images Kathie Lee has had an incredible career

Today, Kathie is enjoying another period of her life following her retirement from Today in 2019 - being a grandmother!

She became a grandmother for the fourth time to her first granddaughter after her daughter Cassidy welcomed a baby girl on June 3.

Cassidy shared the heartwarming news on social media, writing: "Rosie Mae Wierda! Born at 9:59am on 6/03/2025. You are a million prayers answered, Rosie girl. We love you so much. 1 Samuel 1:27."

© Instagram Kathie is now loving life as a grandmother

Cassidy is also mom to son Finn, whom she welcomed in June 2023 with husband Ben Wierda. Only days earlier Kathie, who is known as bubbe to her grandsons, told HELLO! that her favorite thing about being a grandmother was "watching them grow and watching my children parent so beautifully".

"First of all, they married the right people and they are partners in every sense of the word," she added, sharing that watching her son Cody with his boys, Frank, two, and 18-month-old Ford, reminds her of her late husband Frank.

"I'm with my son and to watch his little boys love each other – they can't stop hugging – and one of them (Frankie) is like Bam Bam Flintstone and the other, Fordy, almost weighs more than Frankie does now," she laughed.