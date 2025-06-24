Strictly star shows off spellbinding ring as she announces shock engagement

Congratulations are in order for former Strictly star AJ Odudu, who has confirmed that she is engaged.

The 37-year-old TV star made the announcement on Monday, sharing a string of celebratory snapshots on Instagram featuring her fiancé.

A montage of black-and-white images showed the pair looking seriously loved-up, another showed AJ proudly showing off her stunning engagement ring, and a third and final picture showed the couple sharing a romantic kiss.

In her caption, AJ simply penned, "Hiya love", followed by the heart, ring and teary emojis.

The news came as a surprise to fans, seeing as AJ's post was the first time that she'd publicly confirmed her relationship status. While AJ opted to share pictures of her beau, she kept his identity hidden by not revealing his name.

Fans and friends immediately flooded the comments section with messages of congratulations. One wrote: "Amazing!!! Congratulations", while a second noted: "THRILLED FOR YOU BOTH", and a third added: "That's brilliant news. Congratulations to you both".

© Getty Images The star confirmed her engagement on Monday

The presenter appeared on hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing back in 2021, during which time she was partnered with professional dancer Kai Widdrington.

The pair instantly hit it off, prompting fans to speculate as to whether a possible romance was on the cards.

© Getty Images AJ Odudu at The Fashion Awards 2024

Despite swirling rumours making the rounds online, AJ was quick to squash speculation, telling MailOnline in 2022: "It is hard when you're receiving a lot of attention and are constantly asked the same questions but honestly Kai and myself were so focused, and we just wanted it to be the best experience it could be."

© James Veysey/Shutterstock AJ is best known for hosting Big Brother

She added: "It was a dream show for Kai, it was a dream show for me, and I will always be Kai's first ever dance partner on Strictly and I had the most incredible experience with him and formulated a strong bond with him and the rest of the people on the show last year. The cast formulated such genuine bonds outside of the show."

© Getty Images The presenter is notoriously private about her love life

Meanwhile, during a chat with Metro, the Big Brother host addressed the rumours, saying: "I think this goes to show how we are clearly getting on really well.

"But obviously, we just really want everyone to focus on what we're doing on the dance floor."