Jennifer Garner teases career change and you'll never guess what it is

Jennifer Garner is contemplating a career change – and if her performance back in 2004 is anything to go by, she’d be absolutely perfect for the job.

The 53-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to repost a snapshot taken of her in Gary Winick's film 13 Going on 30 with the sentence "my pick for Anna Wintour's replacement" written on top.

© Instagram Jennifer's teased a new job

Alongside the post, Jennifer penned: "Okay, fine, I'll run Vogue America. Someone get @missjudygreer on the line!"

The actress famously portrayed Jenna Rink in the 2004 romantic comedy 13 Going on 30, which followed the story of a 13-year-old girl who wakes up to find herself living as a 30-year-old fashion editor.

The snap captured Jenna seated at her editor’s desk, wearing a green cami top as she jotted down notes on a magazine while holding a telephone.

13 Going On 30

Jennifer's amusing post comes after Dame Anna Wintour announced that she would be stepping back from her role as editor-in-chief of American Vogue and hiring a new regional 'head of editorial content'. Anna will continue to oversee the Vogue brand as global editorial director and chief content officer at publisher Condé Nast, overseeing further publications such as Vanity Fair and GQ. Her departure from the helm of American Vogue marks the first time in 37 years that the top position has become available.

According to Vogue, Anna told staff during Thursday's meeting she wanted to "help the next generation of editors storm the field with their own ideas".

"Anybody in a creative field knows how essential it is never to stop growing in one's work," she said.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Anna has stepped aside

"When I became the editor of Vogue, I was eager to prove to all who might listen that there was a new, exciting way to imagine an American fashion magazine."

She continued: "Now, I find that my greatest pleasure is helping the next generation of impassioned editors storm the field with their own ideas, supported by a new, exciting view of what a major media company can be."

© Getty Images Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

Anna Wintour took the helm at American Vogue in 1988, following a three-year tenure as editor-in-chief of British Vogue. Anna transformed Vogue by ushering in a new era of celebrity-driven covers, shifting away from the magazine’s traditional focus on close-up shots of models. She also redefined the editorial style, blending high fashion with pop culture to broaden its appeal.

Despite her busy career, Jennifer is a doting mom and shares Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.