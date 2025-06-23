Jennifer Garner and John Miller enjoy sweet kiss in rare PDA moment

Jennifer Garner was the picture of heartfelt joy on Sunday as she marked the end of a 67-day running challenge with a charity mile in Santa Monica, sealed with a rare and tender kiss from longtime boyfriend John Miller.

The Alias star, 53, has never been one to seek the spotlight for the sake of it, but when it comes to causes close to her heart, Jennifer shows up with intention and energy.

On Sunday, she crossed the finish line of her final charity mile in aid of Save the Children, a humanitarian organisation she’s been proudly involved with for over a decade, and shared a quiet but powerful moment with John that spoke volumes.

© Juliano/X17online.com Jennifer Garner kissing supportive boyfriend John Miller at charity for kids event in Santa Monica

Dressed down in a simple T-shirt, black leggings, and trainers, Jennifer looked every bit the off-duty humanitarian as she wrapped up her 67-mile personal challenge.

Her hair was styled into two neat French braids, and her smile was wide as she completed the run with a burst of energy, cheered on by friends, supporters, and, of course, her quietly supportive partner.

© Juliano/X17online.com When Jennifer finished the run, John greeted her with a big hug

John, who kept things casual in a green tee and jeans, was spotted standing proudly at the sidelines. When Jennifer finished the run, he greeted her with a beaming smile and a kiss, a rare public display of affection from the couple, who have kept their romance largely out of the limelight since they began dating in 2018.

Their low-key PDA came as no surprise to those who’ve followed their story. They are, by all accounts, a grounded couple with a shared love of the simple things, family, connection, and giving back. But fans couldn’t help but feel moved by the glimpse into their relationship, which, while private, seems to be growing stronger by the day.

© Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID The couple started dating in 2018

Jennifer had invited fans to take part in the event just days earlier via Instagram, where she chronicled her daily jogging ritual.

"Join me on June 22nd to run a mile for @savethechildren!" she wrote. "I’ve been running one mile a day for the last 67 days—just $67 can help bring a child back from the brink of starvation."

She added: "Now I’m inviting you to join me for my final mile on Sunday, June 22nd with @becsgentry and @brooksrunning in support of Save the Children — in LA or from wherever you are! Let’s celebrate what we’ve done and keep this movement going strong."

© CaliGroup John Miller, CEO of CaliGroup

Jennifer’s 67-day campaign wasn't just a physical commitment, it was deeply personal. As an ambassador for Save the Children, she’s visited disaster zones and refugee camps, advocated in Washington, and now, laced up her shoes for over two months to highlight a devastating crisis: childhood hunger.

"This isn’t about breaking records," she explained in a previous post. "It’s about showing up, every day, for kids who need help most."

"This isn't about breaking records," she explained in a previous post. "It's about showing up, every day, for kids who need help most."

And show up she did. Fans flooded her social media with messages of support, many sharing that they'd joined her from afar, running or walking in their own neighbourhoods as part of the campaign. "Thank you for reminding us that small actions can create big waves," one follower wrote.