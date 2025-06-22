Jennifer Garner gives rare insight into mom life with her 3 children in telling home video

Jennifer Garner loves being a mom and while she's incredibly private when it comes to sharing photos or too much information about her children, she occasionally gives a glimpse into her life at home.

And over the weekend, the Hollywood star took to Instagram to share a new video taken from her kitchen, where she suggested a fun activity for fellow parents to do with their children during the school break.

The star indicated that she had done this herself with her own kids. In the footage - which can be watched below - Jennifer shared a recipe for dog and cat treats, and said: "As kids get out of school, it's great to have something to do with them on the first day, just to get the summer rolling."

© Photo: Getty Images Jennifer Garner has given a fresh insight into what she is like as a mom

She added: "If you need an inside project, this is a good one," before going on to share the ingredients and method.

Jennifer loves being a mom and despite her busy career in Hollywood, she's always put her children first, and has been very hands-on. She shares Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

The former couple have remained on good terms over the years and are often seen out together with their children.

WATCH: Jennifer Garner shares top tip for entertaining children during the holidays

Jennifer is no doubt looking forward to the next few months, as she will be able to spend some quality time with her oldest child Violet, who will be back from Yale University for the summer.

Violet is thriving at college and recently wrote an essay for Yale's Global Health Review published on May 18.

© Juliano/X17online.com Jennifer Garner with her oldest daughter Violet

In it, she detailed her family's experience fleeing from the deadly LA wildfires that broke out in January. In her essay titled A Chronically Ill Earth: COVID Organizing as a Model Climate Response in Los Angeles, Violet wrote: "I spent the January fires in Los Angeles arguing with my mother in a hotel room."

"She was shell-shocked, astonished at the scale of destruction in the neighborhood where she raised myself and my siblings," she added.

© Getty Images Jennifer with son Samuel

The college student continued: "I was surprised at her surprise: as a lifelong Angelena and climate-literate member of Generation Z, my question had not been whether the Palisades would burn but when."

Violet is also a health advocate and spoke to the LA County Board of Supervisors in July 2024 about implementing mask mandates to protect the population after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I contracted a post-viral condition in 2019," she said. "I'm okay now, but I saw first-hand that medicine does not always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses. The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown that into sharper relief."

© Getty Images Jennifer shares hes three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

"To confront the long COVID crisis, I demand mask availability, air filtration and far-UVC light in government facilities, including jails and detention centers, and mask mandates in county medical facilities," she continued.

As well as being passionate about causes close to her heart, Jennifer and Ben's daughter - along with their other two children - are also all incredibly funny, according to the actress.

© Getty Images Jennifer's daughter Violet will be home for the summer from Yale University

During an appearance on Dr. Aliza Pressman's podcast, Raising Good Humans, the star opened up about her number one hope for all her children, which was to be funny.

"Funny is number one. Please be funny, that's why I had you," she joked. Luckily, it appears she got her wish: "Check, check, check, that's one thing, thank god!" she concluded. The star went on to speak about the importance of having her own life in order to give her children space to grow and be themselves.