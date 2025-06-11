Jennifer Garner shares peek inside luxe family kitchen at $7.4M home as she recalls story involving her child

Jennifer Garner just proved she’s quite the chef — and her signature dish is a grilled roast chicken. The actress showed off her stunning family kitchen in her $7.4 million farmhouse-style property in Brentwood, Los Angeles, as she cooked up a storm on social media.

The 53-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of her preparing Melissa Clark's popular grilled roast chicken recipe. Jennifer's sprawling kitchen served as the backdrop to the video and featured white wood cabinets adorned with gold hardware, light oak accents, and a gray slate countertop.

The breakfast area also boasted an unlacquered brass Garrison chandelier by The Urban Electric Co. The piece hangs above a Foley dining table from Lucca Antiques and the chairs are adorned with Rogers & Goffigon mohair.

And it seems Jennifer's children are big fans of her cooking. "We're gonna grill a whole chicken!" she said in the video. "Why? Because I did this recipe when I was home with just one kid and they ate the whole damn bird. One helping and then another."

© Getty Images Jennifer enjoys cooking for her kids

In the caption, the actress shared the delicious recipe: "#PretendCookingShow: Grilled Roast Chicken. I’m sure this is cheating 57 ways, but the broth! Yum."

Jennifer's house

Jennifer opened the doors to her stunning estate in an interview with Architectural Digest last year. "I’m so excited to show you my kitchen because, since the day I moved in, this is the first time ever that the counter’s been clean," she shared,

"I love a wood kitchen. So, the house really is like being inside a treehouse."

© Getty Images The actress purchased her home in 2019

The mother-of-three enjoys spending time in the kitchen and cooking for her children. "Here alone, with my kids, on a weekend, I cannot tell you how often I make something and I’m just feeding them as it comes off the stove cause I’m not very good at things coming out of the oven or off the stove at the same time," she added.

Jennifer discussed how she "wanted [the home] to feel old and cool and historic, but I also wanted to make it work for a big family with a lot of things going on."

© Getty Images The former couple share three kids

The mother-of-three enlisted husband-and-wife architectural duo Steve and Brooke Giannetti to help create her dream space. The couple took inspiration from Jennifer's childhood growing up in West Virginia and therefore incorporated earthy, wood tones within the design.

Jennifer purchased the land back in 2019 for a reported $7.4 million following her divorce from Ben Affleck. The former couple share three children – Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

See inside Jennifer's home

© Architectural Digest Slumber party

© Instagram Backyard

© Instagram Gym

© Instagram Stylish shelving