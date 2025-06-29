Charlize Theron gives relationship update in honest insight into celebrity dating after recent break-up

Charlize Theron isn't loving online dating — even on celebrity-filled exclusive apps.

Late last year, it was reported that the Atomic Blonde actress joined the popular dating app Raya, shortly after her split from model Alex Dimitrijevic, who she was romantically linked to for about two years.

However, it appears she has since grown tired of it, or at least of the type of people on it.

© Getty Images Charlize at the recent The Old Guard 2 premiere

During an appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, the Bravo executive shared a question from a viewer, who asked whether Charlize was on Raya.

"I am," she confirmed, as Andy quipped: "Oh, yeah? I am, too." However, she added: "I don't do anything with it."

"A friend put me on it, I went on two dates," she then revealed, before explaining: "Because every week it's — every guy has a Burning Man picture. And they're, like, a CEO, like, of nothing."

© Getty Images The actress dated Sean Penn for two years

"And they're all like, into fitness..." she added, as Andy further joked: "Or like a creative director of nothing."

"Then you meet with them, and they're not. I just say it up front. I'm like, 'Well, why did you put that on your thing?' No, I don't like it," Charlize concluded.

© AFP via Getty Images With one of her daughters at a Dior fashion show

Though Charlize has never married, she was in a relationship with Craig Bierko from 1995 to 1997, and later dated Stephan Jenkins until 2001, Stuart Townsend from 2001 to 2009, and Sean Penn from 2013 to 2015.

The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project founder is a mom to Jackson, 12, and August, nine, both of whom she adopted from her native South Africa. And when she isn't on set, or busy as a mom, she also has various philanthropic efforts she focuses on, including through her own Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, which she founded in 2007, and which partners with varying community organizations to support African youth.

© Instagram With her two daughters at a Dua Lipa concert

Speaking with People at Town & Country's 10th Annual Philanthropy Summit last year, she opened up about how it is the strength of the African youth that she works with that inspires her through challenging moments. "When it gets hard, you have to just remember that you can survive this because some of these young people have survived so much… That's the thing that drives me when it gets really dark and I just go, 'Why are we doing this? Does this really matter?'" she said.

She continued: "You just think to yourself, if they can have that fire in their belly living in these circumstances, then God damn it, we should have a tenth of that," and maintained: "It makes you realize that happiness and enjoying this precious life that we have takes very little."