Blake Shelton surprises fans with major news following controversy

Blake Shelton has had quite the year after releasing his album For Recreational Use Only, and returning to The Voice for an incredible performance on the hit show.

His year is only getting better with the announcement that his album's second single, "Stay Country or Die Tryin'", is getting a music video that is set to be released on June 27.

Music video madness

The country star took to Instagram to share the happy news, and included several behind-the-scenes shots from filming that whipped fans into a frenzy of excitement.

"Tomorrow. Stay Country Or Die Tryin' Official Video. 1 PM ET / 12 PM CT," he simply wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of him playing his guitar backstage and another of him strumming the instrument on a green screen.

Fans took to the comment section to share their excitement, with one proclaiming, "Cannot wait for this one!" while another added, "Obsessed with this song!"

The music video drops on June 27

Another fan shared, "So excited to see it!!" while a fourth wrote, "Prepare for greatness."

Days earlier, Blake shared a teaser clip from the video featuring an old ranch house changing through time.

"Seven generations from a dirt road corn crop..." he wrote in the caption, referring to the first line of lyrics from the song.

Dynamic duo

© Getty Images Gwen shared a sweet tribute to her husband on his birthday

The exciting news comes just days after Blake celebrated his 49th birthday surrounded by family at home in Oklahoma. His wife and fellow singer Gwen Stefani took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to Blake on his birthday, set to the tune of their duet "Nobody But You".

"Happy birthday to my greatest love @blakeshelton u are my everything!!" she wrote, alongside a video of some of their best moments as a couple.

The lovebirds, who met as judges on The Voice and tied the knot in 2021, sparked backlash in May when they did not perform live at the AMAs, despite their promises.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Blake attended the AMAs but didn't perform live

Instead, they pre-recorded their performances, which were then played on the night. After fans shared their disappointment, Blake took to X to address the criticism he and Gwen had received.

"Just now seeing these stories about Gwen and I pretaping our performances for the AMAs. We came and performed when the show asked us to. Really nothing else to say," he wrote.

While Gwen didn't directly address the controversy, she did repost Blake's message on X.

Family comes first

© Instagram Blake is a proud stepfather to Gwen's three sons

Blake left The Voice in May 2023 in order to spend more time with the No Doubt frontwoman and her three sons, whom she welcomed with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. They share Kingston, 19, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 11, and Blake is their proud stepdad.

He opened up about spending the summer with Gwen's sons in an interview with People, sharing that he was "looking forward to the kids being out of school".

"We both have a few shows here and there, but nothing that's tying us down to keep us from going and doing something fun. We don't have any plans, which is our favorite plan," he added.

To see Gwen's sweet birthday tribute to Blake, watch below...