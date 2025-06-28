Taylor Swift leads sing-a-long to her own song with NFL players - watch

Taylor Swift turned a casual night out into a viral sing-a-long – with a little help from some NFL friends.

In a video shared to Instagram by San Francisco 49er, George Kittle, the Grammy-winning singer was seen singing her 2008 hit "Love Story" at a bar in Nashville with him and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star, Travis Kelce.

The trio enthusiastically joined in on the chorus – with George shouting "Baby, just say yes!" while Taylor pointed in his direction, smiling.

The moment quickly made the rounds online, with fans calling it "the crossover we never knew we needed."

The video, which features the three of them beaming and singing together, was posted with the caption: "Tight ends & lots of new friends!!!"

While Taylor wasn't performing, the energy in the bar felt concert-level. Fans online were quick to point out how relaxed and happy she seemed, laughing with Travis and Claire between lyrics and singing along as her own song played overhead.

One fan commented: "Singing Taylor WITH Taylor has got to be the biggest flex in history."

Taylor and the tight ends

Taylor and Travis are loving off season

Taylor started dating Travis, a tight end in the NFL in 2023.

They are increasingly open about their relationship. In her TIME Person of the Year interview, Taylor said: "When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care."

Over the weekend, the Lovers singer was surrounded by other tight ends in Nashville. Travis, George, and fellow tight end Greg Olsen, host the annual event aimed at bringing the tight end community together.

Taylor's surprise performances

Just a day after she and George belted out 'Love Story,' Taylor surprised fans by performing her 2014 hit "Shake It Off" at the Tight End & Friends concert at the Brooklyn Bowl.

Travis' sweet comment delighted Swifties

Taylor took to the stage, grabbed fellow musician Chase Rice's guitar, and told the audience: "We would like to dedicate this to our favorite players who are going to play and these are the tight ends."

Dressed in a black mini dress and matching boots, she started singing: "I stay out too late," as the crowd went wild.

Taylor's new era

The singer's revived confidence comes just after she bought back her masters, ending a decades-long battle with her former record label.

Taylor bought back her masters in May

"All I've ever wanted was the opportunity to work hard enough to be able to one day purchase my music outright with no strings attached, no partnership, with full autonomy," Taylor wrote in a letter to her fans.

"I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away," she continued. "But that's all in the past now. All of the music I've ever made…now belongs…to me."