Who is the mystery girl Orlando Bloom cozied up to after Katy Perry split?

Orlando Bloom, 48, was all smiles amid his split with his longtime girlfriend Katy Perry, 40. The Lord of the Rings star traveled to Venice for his friend Jeff Bezos' wedding to fiancé Lauren Sánchez. And while enjoying the Italian city, Orlando seems to be cozying up to someone new.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor arrived in Venice with Jamie Mizrahi. Here's everything we know about the stylist to the stars.

Jamie Mizrahi, 37

© AFP via Getty Images Orlando and Jamie at the wedding weekend

Jamie is best known for styling the Duchess of Sussex herself. Meghan Markle reportedly hired her last spring. The stylist is regarded as the best in the business when it comes to reinvigorating her clients' image.

Jamie worked with Adele during her recent comeback, styled Mikey Madison the night she won her first Academy Award, and made Jennifer Lawrence the essential cool girl. Her Instagram feed is a collage of the most stylish and fabulous stars in culture.

And now, it seems she travels with them too. Two of Jamie's clients are Orlando and Katy. And when he arrived at the celebrations, she climbed into a boat behind him dressed in a flowery, blue dress.

© Getty Images Orlando loving single life

While there is no confirmation the two are together, they seemed rather cozy in a Venetian water taxi.

Lauren and Jeff's big day

While Orlando's ex went to space with Lauren and traveled to Paris for her bachelorette trip, she is notably absent from the wedding weekend. Katy is currently on her Lifetimes Tour in Australia until June 30.

Lauren made sure to let her friend know the wedding weekend isn't as special without her there. The former journalist commented on one of Katy's recent Instagram posts, "We miss you Katy."

© Getty Images Katy and Orlando were together for several years

The end of Orlando and Katy's relationship

There were many reports that Orlando and Katy's relationship were coming to an end, but PEOPLE confirmed the breakup on June 26. This isn't the first time the two took time apart.

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Katy revealed the two also split in 2017. "I mean, he was [in it], in a way, because he had just done a huge time of celibacy, and he had set intentions," she said. "I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was just like, 'I can't do this anymore, I need to swim in a different pond.' But I had yet to do a lot of real work."

Katy and Orlando are parents to daughter Daisy Dove, 4. Before he traveled to Italy for Jeff and Lauren's wedding, Orlando was spotted in Australia walking hand-in-hand with Daisy ahead of Katy's Perth show, signaling the two are ready to co-parent.

© Instagram Orlando and his son Flynn

Orlando is already navigating life as a parent after a breakup. He shares a child with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. The two welcomed their son, Flynn, 14, in 2011.

And Miranda only has positive things to say about Katy. While on the Something To Talk About podcast, the model said: "We're always kind of working together as that female force to try and do the best thing for our families. [Katy is] such an incredible mom…I feel very blessed to have that relationship with her. She really is like a sister to me and we've kind of connected from day one."