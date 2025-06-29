Andy Murray is supported by family as he marks major milestone with star-studded party - best photos

Judy Murray was the picture of a doting mother on Sunday night as her son, tennis legend Andy Murray, hosted a reception to celebrate the last leg of his stage tour.

The sports star, 38, who retired from professional tennis after competing in the men's doubles at the 2024 Paris Olympics, has been recounting untold moments from his incredible 21-year career in conversation with sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter as part of a stage tour around the UK.

With Glasgow, Edinburgh, and one night in London ticked off the list, Andy has just one tour date left. As he marks his final tour date on Sunday, aptly held at the New Wimbledon Theatre, the star celebrated the occasion surrounded by a host of sports legends, including Annabel Croft and Sir Gareth Southgate.

Join HELLO! as we take a look at the best photos of Andy Murray's big night…

1/ 4 © Getty Clare Balding and Judy Murray Judy Murray was the epitome of a doting mother as she beamed from ear to ear alongside BBC sports broadcaster, Clare Balding.

2/ 4 © Getty Sophie Raworth and Alice Arnold BBC newsreader Sophie Raworth wore an apt white dress for the tennis-themed do as she caught up with broadcaster, Alice Arnold.

3/ 4 © Getty Sir Gareth Southgate Former England footballer and manager, Sir Gareth Southgate, was all smiles as he attended the reception in a casual grey T-shirt, having received a knighthood for his services to football earlier this week.

4/ 4 © Getty Annabel Croft and Nigel Sears Former tennis star Annabel Croft enjoyed time with tennis coach Nigel Sears, who is also Andy Murray's father-in-law. Annabel, who won Wimbledon in 1984, too chose a white dress for the occasion.