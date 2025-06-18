Andy Murray forced to compose himself on 'terrible' date with wife Kim

Tennis legend Andy Murray has surprised his fans by candidly revealing details of his "terrible" first date with his now-wife, Kim Sears.

The confession came during the star's unlikely new venture as an 'agony aunt' at the Queen's Club tournament in London, which is taking place this month.

The retired Scottish, 38, has been delighting surprised fans who followed mysterious signs advertising 'Free Coaching.' A video shared by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) shows the three-time Grand Slam winner holding court at the venue now known as the Andy Murray Arena, offering up his best life advice.

When asked what a "perfect first date" would look like, Andy initially suggested a bike ride, then paused before admitting: "First dates can be tricky."

He then divulged: "I had a terrible one with my wife. We went to an okay restaurant but she wasn't speaking to me." The awkward encounter clearly left an impression on the sporting hero, who added: "I had to take a break to go to the toilet to compose myself."

Family life

Andy and Kim exchanged vows on 11 April 2015 at Dunblane Cathedral after first crossing paths at a party for the US Open in 2005.

© Instagram Andy and his wife Kim have been married since 2015

Their wedding reception was held at the stunning Cromlix House, which Andy purchased after his brother wed there back in 2010.

This year, the couple marked their tenth wedding anniversary, and to mark the special day, Andy shared a heartfelt Instagram picture showing the pair posing on the frosted slopes of Val d'Isère.

"10 years of marriage [red heart emoji] four kids and two skiing holidays later. Still smiling (albeit through slightly gritted teeth)," Andy said in his caption.

© Alex B. Huckle The couple married inside Dunblane Cathedral

The couple are doting parents to four children: Sophia, Edie, Teddie, and Lola.

Chatting to HELLO! last year, the sports star revealed how his children may follow in his famous footsteps. "The oldest is just starting to get into tennis, but it's taken a while," he revealed. "The others aren't that keen yet. I think it's hard when your dad plays tennis for a living.

"I hope they will want to play a bit more as they get older – there is no pressure from me, but I just hope they enjoy the game as much as I do. I would say my mum is the most patient teacher. She is brilliant at teaching kids, and they listen to her much more than to me."

New venture

Meanwhile, this week, it was announced that Andy has become the first-ever brand ambassador for Walker's Shortbread, marking a major milestone in the 127-year history of the family-owned business. The iconic multi-year partnership is a celebration of Scotland at its finest – spotlighting the shared sense of national heritage, pride, and understated charm of two of Scotland's most famous exports.

Andy Murray announced as the first-ever brand ambassador for Walker's Shortbread

"I am proudly Scottish, and partnering with Walker's, a brand that has been representing Scotland around the world for well over a century, felt like a great fit for me," shared Andy. "I come from a small tight-knit community and when I look back at where I have come from, I am proud of what I've achieved, which is something I share with Walker's. It's a real honour to be part of this next chapter for such a well-loved Scottish brand."

With 46 tour titles under his belt and three Grand Slam wins - the two-time Olympic Gold Medal winner, and self-proclaimed shortbread superfan, added: "I've been eating shortbread since I was a kid – my gran would make it all the time for us. We even celebrated my Wimbledon win with shortbread.

"Shortbread is one of my simple pleasures. No matter where I am in the world, a piece of Walker’s Shortbread always transports me back home."