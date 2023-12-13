Exclusive: Andy Murray and wife Kim reveal 'magical' Christmas plans with their family

Christmas may be a time for rest and relaxation, but for Sir Andy Murray, it means preparation for the Australian Open is not far from his mind. However, this makes the festive period all the more special for the tennis champion and his wife Kim, who will soon appear on our TV screens this Christmas.

The couple, who have been married since 2015, are doting parents to four children; Sophia, seven, Edie, six, Teddy, four, and two-year-old Lola.

Andy Murray's wife Kim reveals the couple tend to go 'big' at Christmas

On making the most of family time, 36-year-old Andy exclusively told HELLO!: "I love all the tradition of Christmas and spending time with my family."

Kim, also 36, added: "I absolutely love Christmas and we usually go pretty big. Andy normally heads off to Australia straight after Christmas Day for the Australian Open, so that makes it even more special for us to spend time together as a family."

There's no denying how much the pair absolutely love Christmas and why they are going all out. "Scotland at Christmas is a pretty festive place to be," explained Andy. "We often get snow and there is nothing better than coming into a roaring fire if you've been out walking the dogs."

© Caroline Briggs Andy Murray has opened the doors to the couple's hotel, Cromlix

Now, they have opened the doors to Cromlix - their luxury 5-star hotel in the scenic Scottish countryside - for a BBC Christmas special with the Queen of Baking, Dame Mary Berry.

The former GBBO judge joined former Wimbledon champion Andy and his grandmother Shirley Erskine for a masterclass in cooking kedgeree – and it looks like the trio had a ball!

Giving us an exclusive look inside their "magical" hotel at Christmas, Kim shared: "Since the refurbishment, the hotel now features a lot of bold colours and prints on the walls and we've tried to accentuate that with baubles in olive, chocolate and copper to reflect the deep, rich warmth of the interior.

© Caroline Briggs The couple's hotel will feature in Mary Berry's Christmas special

"We also put together some fabulous botanical arrangements which feature natural foliage such as moss, cedar, star anise and larix cones and even mushrooms! Obviously, we've gone big on Christmas lights which I think just make the whole place twinkle. It really looks very magical this year."

Some of the Christmas décor includes a mix of new, on-trend decorations that fits with the classic style of the hotel following its recent renovation. Lush foliage foraged from the hotel's woodland coupled with old cherished decorations expertly upcycled has breathed new life into the "home away from home" this year.

© Verena Splett The couple held their wedding reception at Cromlix back in 2015

Asked about filming the festive special with Dame Mary and how he added his own personal touch, Andy divulged: "I was up at Cromlix at the end of November filming the Mary Berry Christmas special, just as the Christmas decorations had started to go up at the hotel. I'm not normally allowed to touch the decorations but I did try to sneak a tennis ball onto the tree to see if anyone noticed."

The 15-room establishment, purchased ten years ago, holds a special place in the Murray household as it was the venue for their wedding reception in 2015 while Andy's brother, Jamie, also held his nuptials in the on-site chapel five years prior.

Elaborating on the hotel's Christmassy scheme this year, Kim revealed: "We've got one enormous Christmas tree as you come up the driveway and then lots throughout the hotel too, including trees in the bedrooms.

© Caroline Briggs Both Kim and Andy worked with interior design company, Garuda Design

"On the trees this year, we've gone with a playful but elegant theme, with handmade decorations featuring citrus fruits and flowers, eucalyptus which has such a lovely colour, vintage bells and soft velvet ribbons.

"On the fireplace, we've put lichen-covered branches with berry foliage and twisted willow which looks lovely and natural and makes the bar area look very festive."

© Caroline Briggs Some of the Christmas décor includes a mix of new, on-trend decorations

For styling Cromlix over the festive season, the couple worked with interior design company, Garuda Design. They were led by Suzanne Garuda, the interior designer picked to style the Murray's Surrey home, who also refurbished the whole hotel earlier this year.

Suzanne told HELLO!: "We wanted the Christmas decorations to be in total harmony and reflect the individual room interiors. Natural accessories enhance spaces and highlight the rich tones and colours of the surrounding countryside."

© Caroline Briggs Christmas at Cromlix looks truly magical

She continued: "Warm, cosy and inviting, a decadent tapestry of luxurious interiors, sublime food, and nature-inspired Christmas decorations weave together to create a fantastical and unique festive experience at Cromlix.

"Cromlix Hotel at Christmas oozes organic opulence, the countryside comes in and sits comfortably with the jewelled colours of the Interior. Abundant foliage, moss and fir cones foraged from the grounds, adorn the rooms and earthy, botanical arrangements with twinkling lights create luxury rooted in nature."