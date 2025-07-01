Exclusive: Jo Whiley's 'surreal' Glastonbury moment and festival chaos with 4 kids

You may have heard her broadcasting live from Worthy Farm over the weekend, but it's no rest for Jo Wiley, who was right back in SW19 on Tuesday for Day Two of Wimbledon.

The BBC radio presenter, 59, spoke exclusively to us at the HELLO! x Emirates Power Duo Luncheon on Day Two of the Championships.

From Pyramid Stage to Centre Court

Dressed in a "quintessentially English" flowery Queens of Archive dress – a perfect choice for the warm Wimbledon air, as she shrugged off the sleeves to demonstrate its practicality – Jo was asked what she was most looking forward to on Day Two of the tournament.

Jo attended the HELLO! x Emirates Power Duo Luncheon in a Queens of Archive dress

Her answer was immediate: "Tennis. I love tennis so much, so I try to come every single year. I'm really, really excited to see everybody in action."

She continued: "I think Djokovic is playing in just a little while, so to see him in the flesh and watch him in action is going to be amazing."

© Emirates From Glastonbury to Wimbledon, Jo has a busy schedule

Glastonbury 2025's unforgettable moments

It’s been a non-stop week for Jo who, before attending the HELLO! x Emirates Power Duo Luncheon, spent the weekend hosting Glastonbury Festival's live BBC Two coverage alongside Lauren Laverne, Clara Amfo, and Jack Saunders – introducing some of the festival's biggest acts.

© Instagram Jo Whiley presented BBC Two coverage at Glastonbury Festival

When asked what her highlights were, she said: "Seeing Pulp playing on the main stage after 30 years.

"When I saw him last, was really, really lovely, and interviewing Jarvis (Cocker) afterwards as well and seeing how touched he was by the whole experience. That was great.

"Also, Olivia Rodrigo bringing out Robert Smith from The Cure, who I absolutely am obsessed with – and she was incredible. She's such a great performer. Those are my two. I could go on forever."

© Instagram Jo presented in front of the thousands of tents dotted around Worthy Farm

A seasoned Glastonbury-goer, Jo has been leading the festival’s broadcast coverage for years.

When asked about her presenting secrets, Jo confessed: "I'm really sorry, I just wing it. It's all I've ever done."

© Instagram Jo was spotted with Lorde and presenter Huw Stephens

This year, she recounted a particularly unusual moment: "I had a very, very surreal moment when I was interviewing Rod Stewart for the television after he'd come off stage, but I was also on the radio at the same time, so I literally had to pick up my dress, hook it up and just run from the Pyramid stage to my where I was doing my radio shows. It was really funny.

"I saw Nile Rodgers along the way," she added with a grin. "I was like, 'Hi, Nile,' and just ran."

Her secret to navigating such chaos? "Just stay calm at all times."

A family affair

When she's not running past rock legends by the Pyramid Stage, Jo lives in Northamptonshire with her husband Steve. The couple share four children: India, Jude, Cassius, and Coco.

© Emirates Jo and Coco at the HELLO! x Emirates Power Duo Luncheon

When asked what Coco, 17, thought about her mum hosting the music event of the year, Jo said her children are just as seasoned at Glastonbury as she is.

"My kids have gone to Glastonbury and we're really lucky they've gone since they were babies – it's kind of like it's their spiritual home, so I barely see them when I'm there as I'm working all the time,' she said.

© Instagram Jo and her daughter, Coco, at Glastonbury 2025

"They have this amazing time, so I know Coco enjoyed herself a lot."

Dream headliners

With a fallow year set for 2026, Jo revealed her dream headliner for 2027 would be Billy Joel.

"I love Billy Joel and we went and saw him in Cardiff last year and it was amazing. All those songs mean so much and we sing them in the car all the time," she shared.

"So if I could get Billy Joel to the Pyramid stage, I would be a happy, happy lady. I'm not sure it's gonna happen, but that would be my dream."

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Sarah Jeynes/James Watkins Jo has been attending Glastonbury for years

As for past headliners who left a lasting impression, Jo didn't hesitate: "I think Beyonce. I don't know whether it was unexpected, but there was all this discussion about whether she was the right person to be there.

"And she came on stage and she was obviously hell-bent on proving that she absolutely should own this stage, and she was amazing. So I think Beyonce stands out in my memory.

Jo Whiley hosts her BBC Radio 2 show, Jo Whiley, every Monday to Thursday evening.