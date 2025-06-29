Jo Whiley is a Glastonbury goddess in cut-out halterneck dress from 2005

Jo Whiley has been keeping music fans updated with the latest from Glastonbury Festival as she reached the final day of her BBC coverage on Sunday, and one of her outfits has got fans double-taking.

The BBC radio presenter, 59, was seen filming at the iconic British music festival, held at Worthy Farm in Pilton, wearing a mini dress from 2005.

© Instagram Her blue-green mini dress featured a halter neckline and cut-out on the bodice.



© Getty The floaty knee-skimming dress by Chloe was first seen on Jo when she took to the red carpet at the 2005 Brit Awards.



© Getty She paired the designer dress with a pair of black knee-high boots by Marc Jacobs from the early 2000s. "Seemed a shame for them not to get another outing," the presenter noted of her statement footwear, before thanking co-hosts Lauren Laverne and Jack Saunders for being "the best broadcast buddies".

© Instagram Jo Whiley's Glastonbury 2025 wardrobe The broadcaster, who hosts her BBC Radio 2 show, 'Jo Whiley', every Monday to Thursday evening, has worn a number of eye-catching looks this Glastonbury season. On Friday, the star centred her look around a black graphic T-shirt showing her appreciation of the 70s rock band, The Cure. "I'm glad lots of you love this @thecure TShirt as much as I do," Jo said on social media.

© Instagram "I'm afraid it's an oldie that I’ve had for probably three decades. Nice to rediscover gems from the wardrobe and enjoy them all over again." She paired the T-shirt with black leather shorts and lace-up knee-high leather boots by Terry de Havilland.

© Instagram For her first look at Glastonbury 2025, Jo was seen alongside New Zealand singer Lorde in a teal satin midi dress and black boots. "Sunshiney vibes and musical excellence all day long," she penned on Instagram. "Feeling very happy and grateful to be back at the farm with my @bbcglasto @glastofest family bringing the festival to you wherever you are all day and all night long."

© Getty Jo Whiley at Wimbledon Last summer, Jo appeared at another staple event of the British summer calendar – Wimbledon. She nailed daytime cool in a printed shirt and shorts set accessorised with trainers and chunky chain jewellery.